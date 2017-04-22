News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
First Saturday "Afternoon" Hip Hop line dancing
Are you ready to learn some of the latest Hip Hop line dance moves, while shedding a few pounds?
Public
· Hosted by A Step Above The Rest-Ms. Wendy (https://www.facebook.com/
Are you ready to learn some of the latest Hip Hop line dance moves, while shedding a few pounds?
Dancing is a unique form of exercise because it provides the heart-healthy benefits of an aerobic exercise while also allowing you to engage in a social activity.
This class is for all ages men, women and kids, there is a $20 fee.
Spots are limited for this 4 hour class. Ms. Wendy and dance group will preform for you about and hour, and than 3 hour of training.*
*For show veiwing olny tickets are $5, showtime 2:30pm
There will be light refreshments and water bottles available class.
There will be CD'S available for all dance steps in class for sell.
For Tickets Call Daniele @ 402-612-1559 or danieletez@yahoo.com
Saturday, June 3 at 2 PM - 6 PM Spots are limited for this 4 hour class.
Show Map (https://www.facebook.com/
Night Owl Pub -Lincoln, NE (https://www.facebook.com/
3233 1/2 S 13th St, Lincoln, Nebraska 68502
• Health ⋅ Wellness
• Kid Friendly
Contact
Wendy Jones A Step A Above The Rest
***@yahoo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse