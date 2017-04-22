 
First Saturday "Afternoon" Hip Hop line dancing

Are you ready to learn some of the latest Hip Hop line dance moves, while shedding a few pounds?
 
LINCOLN, Neb. - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Step Above the Rest hip hop line dance from Omaha Ne (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bp1q1SNZn4k).

Public

· Hosted by A Step Above The Rest-Ms. Wendy (https://www.facebook.com/A-Step-Above-The-Rest-Ms-Wendy-636905186324636/) and Williams 24hr.com (https://www.facebook.com/24hr.Klenup/)

Dancing is a unique form of exercise because it provides the heart-healthy benefits of an aerobic exercise while also allowing you to engage in a social activity.

This class is for all ages men, women and kids, there is a $20 fee.
Spots are limited for this 4 hour class. Ms. Wendy and dance group will preform for you about and hour, and than 3 hour of training.*

*For show veiwing olny tickets are $5, showtime 2:30pm

There will be light refreshments and water bottles available class.

There will be CD'S available for all dance steps in class for sell.
For Tickets Call Daniele @ 402-612-1559 or danieletez@yahoo.com

Saturday, June 3 at 2 PM - 6 PM  Spots are limited for this 4 hour class.

Show Map (https://www.facebook.com/events/441114109559549/)

Night Owl Pub -Lincoln, NE (https://www.facebook.com/NightOwlPub/)
3233 1/2 S 13th St, Lincoln, Nebraska 68502


• Health ⋅ Wellness
• Kid Friendly

