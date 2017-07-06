 

Take Charge of Your Life at the 2017 Evolve Expo on May 6 & 7, 2017

For the sixth year, Evolve Expo will be celebrating with the Denver Community by hearing remarkable speakers and local talent for people who want to live a healthy lifestyle.
 
Evolve Expo owners, Tryna and Larry Cooper
DENVER - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Over the last 6 years Evolve Expo has developed the premier Colorado Expo Event for consumers who want to Live a Healthy Lifestyle.  Our target audiences are baby boomers and moms/families who care about their health and their family's wellbeing.  This event offers the most current conscious lifestyle choice topics in Health & Wellness, Gardening, Organic Foods and Sustainability/Environment.

Evolve Expo teaches you how to create positive choices in your life.  This event is like no other expo, it features hands-on experiences in our garden corner, including how to construct your own raised garden, plant and weed identification, how to build a hoop house, aquaponics, soil building, and more; live demonstrations on our cooking stage with chefs who focus on unique diets such as paleo, gluten free, juicing, etc; a speakers stage with presentations about living your best and most powerful life, thinking outside the box, new technologies on the marketplace; and great exhibitors with tons to sample!

Event owners, Tryna and Larry Cooper have spent hours putting together this year's program to support the Denver community with powerful knowledge for positive living. Speakers for Evolve expo 2017 include:

Futurist and author, Barbara Marx Hubbard; International Coach Daniel Gutierrez; Mile High Church Executive Director, Gregg Moss; International Author, Donna DeNomme; Tracy Revell of Embodied Confidence; Glenda Yoder from Anchi Crystals, and other local experts.

And new this year is our featured Health & Wellness area where you can explore how to keep your body working at 100%!  Evolve will give you the tools to empower yourself and your family through simple solutions in each of these areas for a balanced, healthy, happy & sustainable lifestyle.

Evolve Expo, www.EvolveExpo.com,  is a FAMILY experience with a kids' corner sponsored by Westgate Community School.  Meet the teachers who teach kids how to be mindful and give back to our planet. Your family will go home with gardening, cooking, and mindful techniques to use in your home.

The world is changing, but you make choices about the way you live.  You create your life with the choices you make. Come to Evolve Expo 2017 and Take Charge of Your Life!

