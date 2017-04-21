News By Tag
O'nitaa Brings the Best of Asian Designer Bridal Wear to Customers in the UK
Leading London-based, multi-designer Asian apparel retail store introduces new collection of dazzling designer bridal wear and groom's wear to cater to the diverse requirements of customers in the UK
O'nitaa, a leading Asian apparel store offering an eclectic range of bridal, formal, semi-formal, casual and party wear, recently unveiled its latest offerings. Speaking to the press, O'nitaa's spokesperson revealed, "Our flagship multi-designer retail store was born from the need to provide high quality Asian apparel in the latest trending styles. We offer a medley of Asian bridalwear in London that range from traditional to contemporary. While our gorgeous, traditional sarees, salwar suits and lehengas are a hit with both parents and young brides, we also feature contemporary Asian bridal wear with Western silhouettes and Indian embellishments to cater to the needs of discerning customers. We find customers today are more open to experimenting with different colors – hence we stock lehengas in different shades of pinks, reds, greens, oranges and corals to name a few."
One of O'nitaa's distinguishing features is that the store has forged collaborations with designers in India and Pakistan and brings the latest styles to customers in the UK. O'nitaa's fine collection of Asian bridal dresses in the UK are available in a wide variety of lavish fabrics such as velvet, silks and net and feature beautiful traditional embellishments such as mirror work and delicate hand embroidery. The store provides premium services such as made-to-measure ordering and individual style consultations to help customers procure unique and custom-tailored designer bridal dresses according to their budget and aesthetic preferences. Jewelry is an important part of a bridal ensemble and O'nitaa carries a collection of fashionable ethnic jewelry items such as colorful bangles, bracelets, maang tikkas, earrings, necklaces and ringer rings along with accessories like footwear and bags.
Grooms too can match steps with their fashionista brides by selecting from O'nitaa's impressive collection of sherwanis, achkans and kurta-pyjama sets. In this regard, the store's spokesperson had this to say, "Our aristocratic sherwani sets in pure wool, linen and velvet are sure to steal the hearts of onlookers. With fine embroideries and stylish cuts, they are the first choice of grooms who want to make a royal impression. We also offer a broad range of kurtas with innovative patterns and attractive colors that are ideal to rock the party at any black-tie event." O'nitaa's laurels do not rest on its bridal wear collection alone. The store is popular for its collection of Indo-Western wear and smart casuals that marry distinctive Eastern traditions with Western styles. To explore O'nitaa's range of Asian bridalwear in London and shop online, visit www.onitaa.co.uk.
About: O'nitaa is an internationally reputed supplier of quality Asian clothing including couture, designer wear, Indo-Western apparel and pret-a-porter collections sourced from talented designers in the Indian sub-continent. The company offers made to measure services for its couture collection that can be purchased from its flagship multi-designer retail store in London's Marylebone district.
