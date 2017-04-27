News By Tag
Straw "Tha Vegas Don" Set to Appear at Star Studded After Party for Film Debut
Straw will be appearing at the Las Vegas Black Film Festival at the Suncoast Hotel & Casino for the Las Vegas premiere and screening of his indie film "Checkmate Tha Movie."
There will be celebrity guest appearances by Digital Underground's Shock G, Filmore Slim, Mr. Cheeks, the Late Tupac's manager Aytron and singing sensation Ana Lou. Doors open at 11pm and admission is $30. Guest list and table services are available.
The film was produced in Las Vegas by Strawder with acting features including himself along with other up and coming talent. The Las Vegas Black Film Festival will run from April 27 – 30 inside the theater complex also featuring stellar films from other producers and directors.
About Strawder
Robert Van Strawder Jr. also known as Tha Vegas Don and Straw is a model, rap star, movie producer and independent film maker from North Las Vegas. A true rag to riches story, Strawder has lived on his own since the age of 16 raising his four younger siblings after his mother abandoned them to drug use.
Growing up on Donna St., life was often a challenge for Strawder to stay out of trouble and stay focused with all the poverty and violence that surrounded his community. He excelled in basketball in high school, obtaining a scholarship to attend Poterville Junior College. He has also achieved his Associate Degree in General Studies and will graduate from CSN this May with his Associates Degree in Mental Health Services. Today Strawder concentrates all his free time to promoting his music and film.
About "Checkmate Tha Movie"
The movie "Checkmate Tha Movie" is based in Las Vegas and on the story of Robert Van Strawder Jr's life. It's a story of a young man who gets off the bus in Las Vegas for the first time. Not knowing what Las Vegas is about, he meets The Spirit of Vegas who attempts to teach him the rules of Vegas.
The film takes you through this young man's hit and miss journey under the tutorship of The Spirit of Vegas; where he is introduced to all the ups and downs of Vegas street life. The film was written, produced, and directed by Strawder who also appears in the film as The Spirit of Vegas. The young man is played by Anderson Hunt Jr. who is the son of former UNLV star guard for the Running Rebels Anderson Hunt. The independent film makes its debut at the Las Vegas Black Film Festival 2017.
For more information about the Las Vegas Black Film Festival visit www.lasvegasblackfilmfestival.com.
https://vimeo.com/
Trailer"Checkmate Tha Movie" search #CheckmateThaMovie
Instagram: @strawvegasdon
Twitter: @strawvegasdon
Facebook: VanStrawder & StrawVegasDon
Youtube: StrawVegasDon
RSVP for Club Neche & Bottle/Table Services
Herb – (702) 982-2300
www.NecheVegas.com
Media Contact
AWJ Platinum PR
***@awjplatinum.com
