 
News By Tag
* Gis
* Mobile Gis
* Gnss
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Taipei
  Taipei
  Taiwan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221


Enjoying the High-Accuracy Positioning with the Latest SuperPad 10

The latest SuperPad 10 has been released. This update not only improves the performance but also adds a high-accuracy positioning tech- NTRIP module.
 
 
2
2
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Gis
* Mobile Gis
* Gnss

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Taipei - Taipei - Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The first stable version of SuperPad 10 has been released for over one and a half months. In the first release, SuperPad 10 not only already equips with numerous practical GIS functions but perform smoothly on both Windows and Windows Mobile OS. Other than abundant GIS tools for users to manipulate freely, as a state-of-the-art mobile GIS product, the high-accuracy GNSS positioning is also the key feature of SuperPad.

The official release of SuperPad 10 has attracted considerable attention from field surveyors. Comparing with the 3.3, the more intuitive user interface of SuperPad 10 can help users to find the function they want to use, and various features and manipulations are redesigned after considering the real workflow of the users. Recently, Supergeo Product Team has just released the first update of SuperPad 10, which makes a notable improvement in the NTRIP technology in the DGPS service. In the last version, the positioning accuracy could only reach the level of DGPS (5-meter precision) while it is now RTK fixed level. With the accuracy of RTK fixed (0.5-meter precision), field workers can utilize the automatic points collecting function and get high-precision spatial data with ease.

The enhancement in the GNSS positioning is a significant breakthrough in SuperPad 10. Supergeo sincerely invites users to experience the convenience it brings. Meanwhile, the product research team of Supergeo is focusing on the development of data storage and management and wishes the new features will simplify the workflow and save more costs and time. Please stay tuned for the next update!

Get the free trial of the latest SuperPad 10:
http://www.supergeotek.com/download_6_mobile.aspx

Learn more about the key feature of SuperPad 10:
http://www.supergeotek.com/LandingPage_SP10/SP10.html

About Supergeo

Supergeo Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of GIS software and solutions. Since the establishment, Supergeo has dedicated to providing state-of-the-art geospatial technologies and comprehensive services for customers around the world. Our vision is to help everybody gain geographic insights with practical, professional, and affordable GIS software and create a better future.

Supergeo develops desktop, mobile, and server GIS software, which can efficiently help users to collect, manage, and publish spatial data in one single platform.

Contact
Supergeo Technologies Inc. /
Eugene Tseng
***@supergeo.com.tw
End
Source:
Email:***@supergeo.com.tw Email Verified
Tags:Gis, Mobile Gis, Gnss
Industry:Technology
Location:Taipei - Taipei - Taiwan
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Supergeo Technologies Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share