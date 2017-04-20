 
News By Tag
* Framing
* Picture Frame Shop
* Photo Printing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Manhattan
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


NYC Framing and Photo Lab, Shoot,Print and Frame on Epson Fine Art Paper and frame with Larson Juhl

Classic Studio And Photo Lab Inc.1200 Lexington Ave NY, NY 10028 ,212 466 0707, kwphotolab@gmail.com Print on fine art and canvas also chromaluxe metal,wood,glass.Have metal floating on custom made frame.
 
MANHATTAN, N.Y. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- ​upload, print & frame  for pick up in store or ups delivery

Your art and photography can be printed on a fine selection of fine art and photographic papers, stretched or rolled canvas, wood,glass,metal. Select from 5 ready made frames or have it custom framed.we are selling larson juhl frames which is one of the oldest manufactures in the framing industry.
The finest papers are the epson metallic 250,epson premium luster 260,epson premium glossy 250 epson somerset velvet,exhibition canvas matt and chromaluxe on wood, metal and glass
Classic Studio and Photo lab uses the latest printers in the industry.
Fuji printer has the best color gamut fujifilm vividia™ six color dye inks .this system utilizes cyan, magenta, yellow, black, sky blue, and pink dye inks for creating detailed images with quality gradations. The fujifilm dry photo paper in either glossy or luster *single weight  noritsu silver halide digital c printer  on kodak  endura paper glossy,luster,metallic and canvas *single ​weight epson ultra chrome hd large format printer with the best color gamut and great for high density blacks and color.highest level of contrast and clarity.the ultra chrome hdx inks have 9 colors and are archival pigment inks. Epson watercolor,glossy, luster  and metallic  *double weight

Http://www.classicstudioandphotolab.com

Classic Studio and Photo Lab Inc.

1200 lexington Ave

NY,NY 10028

212 466 0707

End
Source:Clasic Studio And Photo Lab INC.
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Framing, Picture Frame Shop, Photo Printing
Industry:Consumer
Location:Manhattan - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Classic Studio And Photo Lab Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share