Infolob Solutions Acquires Harrisburg, PA Based CREDO Technology Solutions

-- Elite Platinum member of the Oracle Partner Network, Infolob Solutions Inc. recently completed its acquisition of CREDO Technology Solutions Inc., a Harrisburg-based IT consulting firm, setting the strategic direction for Infolob' s continued expansion into the northeast market.. is one of Oracle's twenty-five Managed Platinum Partners in the country. Employing more than 200 resources globally, the firm is widely recognized in the Oracle consulting solutions market and serves several high-profile clients including Google, Facebook and Disney.Vijay Cherukuri, CEO, said "Infolob has been strategically targeting an Oracle consulting solutions company for acquisition in the northeast for the past year." Infolob will retain CREDO's Harrisburg office and several of CREDO's key leaders to help drive business forward in the northeast."Establishing a presence in the northeast market for Infolob was a strategic move," said Vijay. "The southcentral Pennsylvania market is ideal for Infolob, as it will provide Oracle customers with unique access to our suite of best-in-class solutions and allow us to drive innovation and help more clients realize their enterprise potential."was established in 2010 as an Oracle consulting solutions firm that provided IT consulting and staffing solutions to companies in the southcentral Pennsylvania market, as well as to leading national organizations.Infolob is a proven leader in Managed IT services, Enterprise Application Software, IT staffing and Consulting and Application Portfolio Management with its corporate office located outside of Dallas TX.