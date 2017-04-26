Country(s)
Meet the Women Vying for the title of Mrs. Delaware America. Winner Heads to Vegas!
Mark your calendars and pick out your best black-tie attire for the Mrs. Delaware America Pageant; an event where Hollywood meets Pageantry as the we set out to crown Mrs. Delaware America 2017.
The prize package this year includes a round-trip ticket to Mrs. America in Las Vegas, hair services, spa services, tanning services, photoshoots and much more!
Here are the 2017 Contestants:
1. Mrs. Camden- Kimberly Phillips
2. Mrs. Dover-Victoria King
3. Mrs. Lewes- Elissa Troise Greco
4. Mrs. Magnolia-Ivana Hamilton
5. Mrs. Newark- Camille Johnson
6. Mrs. Wilmington-Amanda Shepard
The event is hosted for the second year in a row by Rick Bernstein with music by DJ Alkimist. The star-studded judges are:
- Shane Lewis: Reality-show star, Discovery Channel "Naked and Afraid"
- Stacy Adams: Owner, Fitness Together-Georgetown
- Alina Pfifer: Mrs. Delaware America 2015
The contestants will compete in three categories: Interview (50%), Swimsuit (25%) and Evening Gown (25%). The woman who has the highest overall score of the evening wins the top prize.
"To judge at Mrs. Delaware America makes my journey come full circle, after winning the title; I found an opportunity that would accelerate what was important to me – Lyme disease advocacy. Now being on the other side, I get to find that woman who has a sole objective of making other lives better while in pursuit of making everlasting memories and endless opportunities,"
Location of the Pageant: Schwartz Center of the Arts, Dover, Delaware
Showtime: 7:00pm
VIP Social Hour: 6:00pm (Doors open at 5:30pm for VIP)
Media Arrival: 5:30pm
General Admission Arrival: 6:00pm
Dress is formal or cocktail
Parking: Free
For more inforamtion on the pageant, visit the official website at www.mrsdeamerica.org.
For interviews, appearances and media passes, please contact director@mrsdeamerica.org.
