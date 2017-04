Meet the Women Vying for the title of Mrs. Delaware America. Winner Heads to Vegas!

Mark your calendars and pick out your best black-tie attire for the Mrs. Delaware America Pageant; an event where Hollywood meets Pageantry as the we set out to crown Mrs. Delaware America 2017.

1 2 3 4 5 The Mrs. Delaware America Pageant 2017 Contestants Alina Pfeifer, Mrs Delaware America 2015 is a panel judge. Shane Lewis, Star of Discovery Naked and Afraid is a panel judge. Stacy Adams, Owner of Fitness Together Georgetown is a panel judge. Tetra Shockley, Mrs. DE America 2016, will crown her successor on June 3rd.

-- An Officer and Gentlewoman, LLC and presenting sponsor ThomasRiley Strategies , will hold the Mrs. Delaware America Pageant at the Schwartz Center of the Arts in Dover, DE on June 3rd at 7pm. Tetra Shockley, Esq, is crowning her successor at the star-studded event. The winner of the evening will move on to compete at Mrs. America , in August, alongside 50 more beautiful women from around the country!The prize package this year includes a round-trip ticket to Mrs. America in Las Vegas, hair services, spa services, tanning services, photoshoots and much more!Here are the 2017 Contestants:1. Mrs. Camden- Kimberly Phillips2. Mrs. Dover-Victoria King3. Mrs. Lewes- Elissa Troise Greco4. Mrs. Magnolia-Ivana Hamilton5. Mrs. Newark- Camille Johnson6. Mrs. Wilmington-Amanda ShepardThe event is hosted for the second year in a row by Rick Bernstein with music by DJ Alkimist. The star-studded judges are:- Shane Lewis: Reality-show star, Discovery Channel "Naked and Afraid"- Stacy Adams: Owner, Fitness Together-Georgetown- Alina Pfifer: Mrs. Delaware America 2015The contestants will compete in three categories: Interview (50%), Swimsuit (25%) and Evening Gown (25%). The woman who has the highest overall score of the evening wins the top prize."To judge at Mrs. Delaware America makes my journey come full circle, after winning the title; I found an opportunity that would accelerate what was important to me – Lyme disease advocacy. Now being on the other side, I get to find that woman who has a sole objective of making other lives better while in pursuit of making everlasting memories and endless opportunities,"states panel judge Alina Pfifer.Location of the Pageant: Schwartz Center of the Arts, Dover, DelawareShowtime: 7:00pmVIP Social Hour: 6:00pm (Doors open at 5:30pm for VIP)Media Arrival: 5:30pmGeneral Admission Arrival: 6:00pmDress is formal or cocktailParking: FreeFor more inforamtion on the pageant, visit the official website at www.mrsdeamerica.org.For interviews, appearances and media passes, please contact director@mrsdeamerica.org.