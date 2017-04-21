News By Tag
Flooring company wins European business award
Laura and Chris Frost who own Aspect Flooring were thrilled to collect the award at a black-tie event at Harrogate International Centre organised by the world's number one business coaching firm, ActionCOACH. Laura explained, "Having worked on 3,000 projects over the last 20 years, this is a wonderful recognition of our teamwork. I ensure the smooth running of the operations side of the business while Chris focuses on sales and customer service"
Located in Fulham, the business was established in 1994 and provides bespoke flooring installations in the commercial and high-end residential sectors, representing the best in craft and workmanship. Chris added, "In a competitive marketplace during uncertain economic times, 2016 was our best year yet! This comes from our consistent delivery of excellence in all aspects of our daily work. We're just as proud of our high-profile projects such as those in The Gherkin and The Shard as we are with those carried out in a customer's home."
London's multi-award-
Interested in how this double-act delivers in such a competitive market? Visit: www.aspectflooring.com
Editors notes:
If you'd like to speak to Aspect Flooring or Shweta, please contact sally@revpr.co.uk 07887 495198
Image attached – from left to right: Brad Sugars, global founder and chairman of ActionCOACH, Laura Frost, Chris Frost, Shweta Jhajharia
Laura Frost
***@aspectflooring.com
