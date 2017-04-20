U.S. Business Leaders Share Training, Resources Internationally

FCCI launches online university reaching leaders in China, Malaysia, Russia and Middle East to transform relationships

-- Believing that business has the power to transform societies and nations, FCCI is reaching out to countries around the world to provide free online training in the area of business leadership, helping executives in other nations understand their key roles in managing people over profits to improve relationships worldwide."If we can influence the business arena in other nations around the world, we believe this can have an impact on international relations," FCCI CEO Terence Chatmon said. "We emphasize a people-first model of leadership that focuses on long-term success over expediency and emphasizes the need for trust and integrity at every level."FCCI has collaborated with Christian Business Ethics, Oxford University Professors as well as American clergy to produce the online training resources, which offer a faith-based approach to business leadership. FCCI – the Fellowship of Companies for Christ International – is humbled by an extensive U.S. network of prominent business leaders who have benefitted from the non-profit's resources, such as Steve Green at Hobby Lobby and Dan Cathy at Chick-fil-A.Topics covered in the teaching videos include: "What Business is," "Who are Customers?,""What is Capital?," "How to be Accountable,""How to be Legal," "How to Treat Employees," and "What to do with Profits."These resources are already available in the nations of Malaysia and Uganda, with others to come online soon, including the Grand Bahamas and Brazil. FCCI is working with leaders in China, Russia, Ukraine, the Middle East and Southeast Asia to offer the training there as well."We are very excited that the Entrepreneur Incubator is off to such an excellent start," said business leader Kah Hooi Lim from Malaysia. "Training entrepreneurs in our country with this innovative approach fulfills a vision we have had for over a decade."Chatmon adds that one of the key problems in international relations is a lack of trust and integrity, with government corruption rampant around the globe. "You think it's bad here – you can't imagine how prevalent it is in other countries. I've had leaders from some of these nations tell me that if they could just instill ethics in their societies, it would make a huge difference. These resources are a tool for doing just that, and why I believe we can transform the world through good business leadership."With thousands of members across the country and in more than 100 nations around the world, FCCI is able to provide significant training resources and support groups in many major markets. Recognizing the difficulty for business leaders to find peers within their circles who share their faith, FCCI takes the guess work and leg work out of the equation, matching them with other corporate influencers of like mind and forming safe spaces for them to share and grow together.