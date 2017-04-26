 
News By Tag
* Shipping
* Document Shredding
* Mail Forwarder
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tewksbury
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

Neighborhood Parcel Shipping Center in Boston MA Is Celebrating a 10 Year Anniversary In Style

Neighborhood Parcel, the leading International Shipping, and media destruction service provider is excited to have reached its 10-year anniversary. Neighborhood Parcel, a Biz International Corp Company is proud to celebrate a decade of service
 
 
10year
10year
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Shipping
Document Shredding
Mail Forwarder

Industry:
Business

Location:
Tewksbury - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
Services

TEWKSBURY, Mass. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Neighborhood Parcel, the leading international shipping, and media destruction service provider in metro Boston MA, is excited to have reached its 10-year anniversary. Neighborhood Parcel, a Biz International Corp Company is proud to celebrate a decade of learning, and its commitment to the future of the company, the services and media destruction industries.

"We would like to thank our loyal customers for the successes that Neighborhood Parcel has achieved in the past 10 years," said Hanson Webb, chief executive officer of Biz International Corp. "Our customer's success is and will continue to be our success. This milestone is a testament to our company's commitment to continued innovation, and to the future of the company, our customers and the industry. Looking ahead, the future of our company is limitless."

Over the past 10 years, Neighborhood Parcel has built a reputation as an industry leader. In addition to surpassing 100 partners, more than 150 of which converted directly from competing solutions, the company now boasts over 200 worldwide.

As Neighborhood Parcel paves the way to the future, it pledges to create mindsets and methodologies to uncover important, unsolved logistics problems, while focusing, validating and refining innovation to meet our customer's mail forwarding and international shipping needs and expectations. In addition, the company will continue to provide market-defining media destruction, products, and services, one innovation at a time. To commemorate the 10 years of industry knowledge, customer feedback and learning experiences that have gone into the company's platform, Neighborhood Parcel will be giving a 10% discount to all clients in the upcoming month and provide complimentary luncheons to our carriers and visiting clients.

For more information on the company's vision for the future, please visit the company website http://neighborhoodparcel.com
End
Source:
Email:***@neighborhoodparcel.com Email Verified
Phone:978-851-0199
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 26, 2017
Neighborhood Parcel PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share