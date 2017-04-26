News By Tag
Neighborhood Parcel Shipping Center in Boston MA Is Celebrating a 10 Year Anniversary In Style
Neighborhood Parcel, the leading International Shipping, and media destruction service provider is excited to have reached its 10-year anniversary. Neighborhood Parcel, a Biz International Corp Company is proud to celebrate a decade of service
"We would like to thank our loyal customers for the successes that Neighborhood Parcel has achieved in the past 10 years," said Hanson Webb, chief executive officer of Biz International Corp. "Our customer's success is and will continue to be our success. This milestone is a testament to our company's commitment to continued innovation, and to the future of the company, our customers and the industry. Looking ahead, the future of our company is limitless."
Over the past 10 years, Neighborhood Parcel has built a reputation as an industry leader. In addition to surpassing 100 partners, more than 150 of which converted directly from competing solutions, the company now boasts over 200 worldwide.
As Neighborhood Parcel paves the way to the future, it pledges to create mindsets and methodologies to uncover important, unsolved logistics problems, while focusing, validating and refining innovation to meet our customer's mail forwarding and international shipping needs and expectations. In addition, the company will continue to provide market-defining media destruction, products, and services, one innovation at a time. To commemorate the 10 years of industry knowledge, customer feedback and learning experiences that have gone into the company's platform, Neighborhood Parcel will be giving a 10% discount to all clients in the upcoming month and provide complimentary luncheons to our carriers and visiting clients.
For more information on the company's vision for the future, please visit the company website http://neighborhoodparcel.com
Page Updated Last on: Apr 26, 2017