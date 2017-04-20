 
News By Tag
* Laboratory Testing Inc
* Materials Testing
* Mechanical Testing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hatfield
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Laboratory Testing Inc. Will Exhibit at the Rapid + TCT 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Event

Materials Testing, Non-destructive Testing, Dimensional Inspection and Specimen Machining services will be featured by Laboratory Testing Inc. in booth #2343 at Rapid + TCT this May. The event is for the 3D printing / additive manufacturing industry.
 
 
rapid-logo-booth#2
rapid-logo-booth#2
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Laboratory Testing Inc
* Materials Testing
* Mechanical Testing

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* Hatfield - Pennsylvania - US

HATFIELD, Pa. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) is on the exhibitor list for Rapid + TCT in Booth #2343. The exposition is scheduled for May 9 -11, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Rapid + TCT will focus on 3D Printing, 3D Scanning and Additive Manufacturing. As a full-service Materials Testing Laboratory, LTI meets the needs of companies in this rapidly advancing industry with mechanical testing, fracture mechanics, chemistry, metallography, non-destructive testing, dimensional inspection and specimen machining services performed to ASTM Standards.

Laboratory Testing Inc. is NADCAP and A2LA accredited, ISO/IEC 17025 certified and in compliance with ASME NQA-1, ISO 9001 and ISO 13485. LTI chemists, engineers and technicians test many types of materials including metals, powdered metals, polymers and ceramics. With the array of available services, the Lab is fully capable of testing input materials, 3D prototypes and finished products. These services are also very helpful for comparing materials and parts produced by 3D technologies with those manufactured by traditional methods. Materials Testing can provide crucial information about the following:

•       Material composition; trace elements and impurities

•       Measure of apparent density

•       Mechanical properties and results of heat treat upgrade

•       Microscopic product features

•       Flaws and discontinuities

•       Corrosion susceptibility

Eric Baum, Business Development Manager, said, "We had a great experience last year attending Rapid 2016 and are looking forward to this year's event in Pittsburgh. With our strong reputation and roots in the Aerospace, Automotive and Medical markets, LTI is well-equipped and positioned to grow with the technological and capacity demands of the Additive Manufacturing industry."

The Rapid + TCT Conference & Exposition will feature a three-day trade show, workshops, tech briefings, student tours and networking. Thenewest products, technologies, and materials in 3D printing, additive manufacturing, 3D scanning, CAD/CAE, metrology and inspection technologies will be showcased. Attendees have the opportunity to engage with nearly 200 exhibitors and explore the future of the industry through interactive experiences and keynotes from industry leaders. The event has been held for over 25 years and is being produced this year by SME and The TCT Group.

About Laboratory Testing Inc. -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (http://www.labtesting.com/) (LTI) of Hatfield, PA is a family-owned independent testing and metrology laboratory in business since 1984. The laboratory offers materials testing and analysis services including mechanical, chemical, metallurgical and corrosion testing, nondestructive testing, root cause failure analysis, calibration services, dimensional inspection and test specimen machining. All test and inspection results are provided in certified reports. The laboratory specializes in metal and polymer testing, but also analyzes powdered metals, ores, ferroalloys, composites and ceramics. LTI is accredited by the PRI Nadcap program in materials and nondestructive testing and by A2LA to ISO/IEC 17025 for mechanical, metallurgical and chemical testing, dimensional inspection and calibration services.LTI Metrology (http://www.ltimetrology.com/), a division of Laboratory Testing Inc., provides dimensional inspection services and NIST-traceable calibration services for measuring hand tools, masters and a wide-range of measuring instruments and equipment. On-site calibration, repairs, new instruments and replacement parts are offered. Information on Laboratory Testing services and accreditations is available at www.labtesting.com, sales@labtesting.com or 800-219-9095.

Contact
Sharon Bentzley
***@labtesting.com
End
Source:Laboratory Testing Inc.
Email:***@labtesting.com Email Verified
Tags:Laboratory Testing Inc, Materials Testing, Mechanical Testing
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Hatfield - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share