Laboratory Testing Inc. Will Exhibit at the Rapid + TCT 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Event
Materials Testing, Non-destructive Testing, Dimensional Inspection and Specimen Machining services will be featured by Laboratory Testing Inc. in booth #2343 at Rapid + TCT this May. The event is for the 3D printing / additive manufacturing industry.
Laboratory Testing Inc. is NADCAP and A2LA accredited, ISO/IEC 17025 certified and in compliance with ASME NQA-1, ISO 9001 and ISO 13485. LTI chemists, engineers and technicians test many types of materials including metals, powdered metals, polymers and ceramics. With the array of available services, the Lab is fully capable of testing input materials, 3D prototypes and finished products. These services are also very helpful for comparing materials and parts produced by 3D technologies with those manufactured by traditional methods. Materials Testing can provide crucial information about the following:
• Material composition;
• Measure of apparent density
• Mechanical properties and results of heat treat upgrade
• Microscopic product features
• Flaws and discontinuities
• Corrosion susceptibility
Eric Baum, Business Development Manager, said, "We had a great experience last year attending Rapid 2016 and are looking forward to this year's event in Pittsburgh. With our strong reputation and roots in the Aerospace, Automotive and Medical markets, LTI is well-equipped and positioned to grow with the technological and capacity demands of the Additive Manufacturing industry."
The Rapid + TCT Conference & Exposition will feature a three-day trade show, workshops, tech briefings, student tours and networking. Thenewest products, technologies, and materials in 3D printing, additive manufacturing, 3D scanning, CAD/CAE, metrology and inspection technologies will be showcased. Attendees have the opportunity to engage with nearly 200 exhibitors and explore the future of the industry through interactive experiences and keynotes from industry leaders. The event has been held for over 25 years and is being produced this year by SME and The TCT Group.
About Laboratory Testing Inc. -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (http://www.labtesting.com/
Sharon Bentzley
