Almost Indestructible Pressure Sensor from STW
STW, a premier manufacturer of mobile controllers and measurement technology, announced that a recent series of stringent tests further validated the robustness and indestructibility of their M01 Pressure Sensor.
Although M01 sensors have already proven their robustness in numerous applications over many years, standardized tests provide additional, objective confirmation. Recently, STW conducted verification in accordance with the ISO 16750-3 and DIN EN 60068-2-80 standards that stipulate extremely rigorous test conditions.
Over a total of 282 hours, i.e. more than 11 days, the M01 pressure sensors were subjected to vibrations with frequencies up to 2000 Hz and accelerations of 18g in three axes with simultaneous temperature cycles of between -40°C and +125°C. The test setup alone required a high level of development effort including 3D modeling and FEM simulations. While the pressure sensors themselves emerged from the test undamaged, both the test bench and the supply lines and plugs had to be repaired or replaced multiple times.
In addition to this now-certified extreme durability, the M01 pressure sensors by STW are also highly stable long-term. It is possible to select different components and to combine the pressure range, pressure connection, electrical signal and electrical connection so that almost no wishes are left unfulfilled. There are even variations available for the measurement of hydrogen pressure. For further processing of sensor data, STW offers access to its IoT platform via its control systems and telemetry modules.
Customers can now have further data and objective evidence when making procurement decisions around the M01 pressure sensor.
About STW Technic: STW (www.stw-technic.com) an award-winning provider of a full spectrum of freely programmable controllers, I/O modules, pressure sensors and telematics to a wide range of industries such as mining, construction, agriculture and oil and gas. STW controllers, sensors, I/O modules and Telematics units have attained a leading role in these industries due to their rigorous testing, high quality German engineering and unmatched flexibility. All of STW's products are mobile off-highway rated.
