News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mid West Displays extends interior & window display installation offer through May
Due to demand a leading UK manufacturer of display products has extended a 50% off installation promo until May 31st.
The offer was launched in April and demand quickly filled available installation slots. In the light of this the company has decided to extend the offer.
Mid West Displays manufactures a range of acrylic-based display products and the installation team works across the country fitting in Estate Agents, Travel Agents, QSR's and other retail locations.
The Shrewsbury-based manufacturer employs permanent installation teams and do not subcontract to other fitters. General Manager Clive Towe explained why earlier this week "Having a permanent team ensures they become expert at fitting our product range, of course, but it also ensures they take responsibility for delivering excellent customer service. The aim is to install with the minimum of disruption to any business."
Full details of the special offer can be found on the company website www.midwestdisplays.co.uk
Contact
Mid West Displays / Brett Sidaway
***@midwestdisplays.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse