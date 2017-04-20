 
Mid West Displays extends interior & window display installation offer through May

Due to demand a leading UK manufacturer of display products has extended a 50% off installation promo until May 31st.
 
SHREWSBURY, England - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The minimum spend is £1500 on a range of qualifying products and subject to a 1 day installation. Orders must be received by 31st May to qualify for the 50% reduction, compared to their usual installation costs and a date for June installation agreed.

The offer was launched in April and demand quickly filled available installation slots. In the light of this the company has decided to extend the offer.

Mid West Displays manufactures a range of acrylic-based display products and the installation team works across the country fitting in Estate Agents, Travel Agents, QSR's and other retail locations.

The Shrewsbury-based manufacturer employs permanent installation teams and do not subcontract to other fitters. General Manager Clive Towe explained why earlier this week "Having a permanent team ensures they become expert at fitting our product range, of course, but it also ensures they take responsibility for delivering excellent customer service. The aim is to install with the minimum of disruption to any business."

Full details of the special offer can be found on the company website www.midwestdisplays.co.uk

Mid West Displays / Brett Sidaway
***@midwestdisplays.co.uk
Source:Wrights Plastics Group
Email:***@midwestdisplays.co.uk
Tags:Estate Agency, Uk Manufacturing
Industry:Property
Location:Shrewsbury - Shropshire - England
