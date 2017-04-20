News By Tag
GainTools Launched 9 in 1 PST Converter
GainTools PST Converter provide complete and accurate conversion of Outlook PST files into EML, MSG, MBOX, EMLX, VCF and more.
The launch of the app targets all MS Outlook users who is seeking to make MS Outlook data flexible enough to share on multiple platforms including email clients to handheld gadgets. The app has various incredible features. It is capable to run without internet. It has been designed to recover PST data from the trash folder and migrate even locked PST data swiftly. Conversion process of the tool is so easy. It just needs to follow a few simple steps. The wizard of the app is self-expressive, explains you step by step approach for extracting PST data. It gives support to both Unicode and ANSI version PST files. The app gives permission to convert PST data of MS Outlook 2003, 2007, 2013 and the latest 2016. The wizard features preview of the selected PST file, featuring the number of folders a PST file holds and the number of items each PST folder contains. It reads and scans only user's selected PST files. Conversion result is provided quickly, in just a few minutes. The tool has advanced customization support that allows you to extract a particular PST folder like Inbox, Outbox, Contacts or Calendars. Users can extract PST folder of their choice. It is one tool with multiple conversion features that resolve your migration problem.
According to technical experts of GainTools, "PST Converter app is one app with multiple advance features. The tools offers risk free data migration. No matter what is the size of a file and how complex it is, conversion result is satisfactory each time."
For more inormation visit: https://www.gaintools.com/
