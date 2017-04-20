News By Tag
TopTech Emerging as the Fastest Growing Steel Enterprise in Bengal & Tripura
Pioneering the TempCore process, TopTech has emerged as one of the fastest growing steel enterprise in West Bengal and Tripura whose products are in high demand in the construction circle.
"We manufacture the most advanced quality of TMT bars through Tempcore process and the raw materials used by our company are of superior standards. With the latest technology conforming to international standards of CRM, Belgium we give our clients long-lasting and durable products," said the company's spokesperson.
He further added, "Right pricing, excellent after-sales service and proven advanced design are the hallmarks of our products. Uniform elongation, fatigue resistance and corrosion resistance are the major USPs of our products. Our products are highly valued by engineers across industry verticals. We are continuing to elevate our standards and set high benchmarks in the construction industry. The demand for our TMT bars is going up by leaps and bounds in the construction circle."
The products of the company boast of superior strength and high ductility. It takes quality very seriously and strict monitoring is done at every stage of construction. TopTech has an efficient distribution network and a dedicated team of sales engineers who offer personalized services and the right advice.
About TopTech
TopTech is a new age steel enterprise whose mission is to achieve technological advancement by producing the best quality TMT bars at par with international standards. The products manufactured by the company boast of high tolerance, durability and sustainability that can stand against all odds. With its passion to innovate and offer an easy and fast building solution in every condition, TopTech is carving a niche for itself in the market. For more information, visit https://toptechtmt.com/
For more information, contact:
Tech Nirman Ispat Pvt Ltd
46, BB Ganguly Street
Kolkata - 700012
Phone: (033) 4003 5050 / 2236 6666/9999
Email: info@technirman.com
Contact
Tech Nirman Ispat Pvt Ltd
***@technirman.com
