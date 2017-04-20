News By Tag
Algoworks' Partnership With Tech Giants
Algoworks share their bit of partnerships with tech giants of the technology world.
The founders of the company shared their glee on coming so far in the duration of ten years. As the co-founder of Algoworks, Ajeet Singh says, "Our acute finesse in CRM technologies like Salesforce has assisted us in becoming the Salesforce registered consulting partners. Our unmatched excellence in ECM technologies also earned us Kentico's Bronze partnership. Our future goals are aimed at being their Silver partners as well. Apart from this, we take pride in acquiring many other prestigious partnerships too, namely, Microsoft Silver partnership, Webmerge partnership, AWS partnership, IBM SI partnership and Cloudera SI partnership."
He further added, "We have no plans of stopping here. The scheme of adding more feathers to the cap is under way. Many other partnerships await us, like, Alfresco partnership, Liferay partnership, Qlik partnership, Tableau partnership, Pentaho partnership, Sencha partnership, Xamarin partnership, Oracle partnership, etc."
The firm believes in fetching many other celebrated and eminent partnerships in the coming years. Algoworks' applaudable list of partnerships in their name has earned praises and acclamation in their respective field.
The number of Software development companies are rapidly increasing in the IT sector, striving to score big in the technology world. Partnerships with leading tech marvels are a proven approach to promoting oneself, garnering big names in the basket of IT firms. Given today's market scenario, software development companies detect the task of achieving such collaborations to be challenging.
Algoworks, a B2B IT service firm, is one of the emerging companies that is known for focusing on improving and refining their services around the app development cycle. The firm has attained a good number of partnerships with elite tech giants since its inception.
About Algoworks: Algoworks operates chiefly in the United States from their California Office besides having a good hold on the European and Asian markets. Headquartered in India, the decade old B2B IT service firm has expertise in key areas of Mobility, Salesforce, Business Intelligence, and ECM including Software Product Engineering. For more information visithttp://www.algoworks.com
