New Technology-Driven Hotel In Murrieta To Soon Welcome Guests From Near And Far

DKN Hotels is pleased to announce the May 12th opening of the new Hampton Inn and Suites, the hotel designed for the modern guest.
 
 
MURRIETA, Calif. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Conveniently located near the 215 Freeway and the Murrieta Hot Springs Road corridor, DKN Hotels is excited to announce the opening of its latest hotel, Hampton Inn and Suites, at 25140 Hancock Avenue. With an investment worth in the tens of millions of dollars, the new hotel will bring 30 new jobs to the area as well as help boost the area's booming economy.

"Murrieta is a growing city with lots of opportunities for investors and companies that are looking for a new home," stated Ana Almada, Vice President of Operations for DKN Hotels. "It's taken a lot of hard work on the part of our whole team to get our hotel up and running, but soon the beautiful wine country of Murrieta and Temecula is going to be in for a real treat!"

Construction on the new, four-story hotel originally began in December 2015. Built in less than two years, the building is perfectly situated in the heart of the city and just a short drive from the Temecula area wineries. When staying at Hampton Inn and Suites, guests can enjoy award-winning wines, great restaurants, beautiful gift shops and many other popular Southern California attractions in no time.

"DKN prides itself with the passion of providing a 'home away from home' form of hospitality, and we hope to see many new guests experiencing it firsthand," explained Almada. "When guests stay with us, we want them to feel like they are family."

The new hotel includes 106 guest rooms with hip, modern retro styling. DKN Hotels also built its newest hotel following Hampton by Hilton's "Forever Young Initiative" or FYI. This innovative design concept is technology driven and focused on accommodating today's leisure and business guests who travel much differently than they did ten or even five years ago.

"Guests today like to stay connected, which is why we are going to have complimentary WiFi throughout the entire hotel, as well as increased outlets for plugging in," stated Almada. "We're excited to see the reaction when the guests realize that our hotel has more modern concepts with the great features of a traditional Hampton."

One of the main technology-focused amenities that the company's newest hotel will feature is keyless entry—another modern convenience guests will love. This will allow guests to bypass the front desk altogether by booking their reservations, choosing a room, and opening their room door all from the comfort of their smartphone, using the Hilton Honors app.  Guests, of course, will still have the option to visit the hotel's friendly front desk staff for assistance or help during their stay.

Guests of the new Hampton Inn and Suites (http://hamptoninn3.hilton.com/en/hotels/california/hampto...) will also enjoy a fantastic pool and spa area, a 24-hour state-of-the art fitness center and complimentary, full, hot buffet breakfast. For guests who are in town for business, the new hotel boasts a spacious meeting room that can accommodate up to 100 people.

DKN Hotels will officially celebrate the grand opening of the new Murrieta hotel during the second week of June. The new Hampton Inn and Suites is the company's thirteenth hotel to date, and it marks the third hotel to open for business in the city of Murrieta. In the near future, DKN Hotels has plans to open a Residence Inn in Rancho Cucamonga, CA and Springhill Suites in Carlsbad, CA.

ABOUT DKN HOTELS: Headquartered in Irvine, California, DKN Hotels remains dedicated to delivering guests world class service at unbeatable prices. The company gets its name from its founding members—Dahya, Kiran and Neil. In 1984, they opened the Surf Motel in Carlsbad and the Marco Polo Motel in Anaheim, California. Fast forward to today and the company's portfolio is stronger than it has ever been. The company currently owns more than a dozen popular-chain hotels throughout California and has plans to build even more. To learn more about the company visit www.dknhotels.com.
