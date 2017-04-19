 
Ariento founder named to Leadership Council for Secure the Village

 
 
LOS ANGELES - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Founder and managing partner of Ariento, Chris Rose, has been named as a member of the Leadership Council for Information Security Management with the Los Angeles-based organization known as Secure the Village.

Founded by Dr. Stan Stahl, President of the Citadel Information Group and member of Governor Brown's Cybersecurity Task Force, Secure the Village helps company executives, their boards and trusted advisors manage risk and protect valuable information through both education and assistance.

"I'm honored to be a part of the Leadership Council for Secure the Village," said Chris Rose. "Dr. Stahl has put together a great team of experts with diverse backgrounds as well as skillsets. As our world becomes more connected and the need for information security continues to grow, I couldn't agree more with the concept and look forward to working toward the common goal of managing risk for business owners, organizations and individuals."

As the Chief Information Security Officer for the United States Marine Corps telecommunications enclave in the Republic of Georgia, Chris developed, implemented and ran security operations at the highest level. Following his service with the Marine Corps, he worked as a cybersecurity engineer with MITRE, a federally funded research and development center that acts as the preeminent cybersecurity expert for the United States Federal Government. Throughout his career, Chris has both identified and corrected more than 1,000 software vulnerabilities.

For Chris, it is this experience that has not only permitted him to identify vulnerabilities or trends in the world of cybersecurity, but has also acted as the driving force behind the founding of Ariento, a company that provides IT security and support as well as consulting services for small businesses and organizations.

Ariento is service-disabled military veteran owned company with over 30 years of experience in cybersecurity and information technology (IT). From the Department of Defense and Marine Corps, to the National Guard, their team members have provided answers to the growing threat of cyber on behalf of the nation, its businesses and organizations as well as individuals.

To learn more about Ariento, visit: https://www.ariento.com/ or to learn more about the Leadership Council and Secure the Village, visit: https://securethevillage.org/about/leadership-council/

Aaron Hanke
***@ariento.com
