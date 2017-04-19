News By Tag
Zani Santo Jewelry Brand launches its Brand New and Exotic Alma Collection
Santo by Zani Gugelmann is a renowned jewelry brand and has recently come up with their brand new Alma jewelry range. Exquisite pendants made of 18k and 14K gold dominate this exquisite jewelry collection.
Each piece within the ALMA collection opens to uncover a symbolic shape, whether it be a traditional religious symbol or a familiar geometrical shape, such as a star or flower. Zani believes that these special pieces carry a spiritual strength within them, even acting as a type of amulet, holding close our love, dreams, and aspirations. Each piece is thoughtfully designed with the shapes, sizes, gems and colors, all carefully chosen to convey a specific message. The pieces can also be custom made to incorporate engraving of the clients choosing, making it that much more personal and special.
By converging on the highest quality of workmanship and design, Zani has assembled a team of New York based jewelers with a mastery of fine detail and perfection working with 18k gold, precious and semi precious stones, and hand and laser engraving. Zani also has incorporated the new techniques of 3D CAD jewelry design to complement the unique handcrafting of each piece. As a result, each piece from the ALMA collection is intricately designed for movement through the delicate engineering of pivots, axes, and hinges.
"In a time when watches, mobile phones and other gadgets are used to record every aspect of our lives, there is something entrancingly romantic and magical about wearing a piece of jewelry that can hold secrets, love or inspirational messages, special moments, and symbols close to the heart." – Zani Gugelmann, New York, October 2016
Since 1996, Zani has been involved in jewelry design in her native New York. Her past collections include FILIGRANA, developed in conjunction with artisans in Peru, and the BULLETline, a conceptual line of handcrafted jewelry that appropriated the loaded symbol of the bullet giving a new, stylish life to the controversial form transforming them into symbols of empowerment and strength.
For more information about the Company, its store locations, and products, please visit www.santobyzani.com/
For all queries and press queries please email at info@santobyzani.com
Contact
Zani Gugelmann
(212)696-7382
***@santobyzani.com
