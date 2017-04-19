News By Tag
iWF-Hosting.Net adds on premise DDOS protection and 10GigE servers in Los Angeles
H4Y Technologies LLC announced the launch of DDOS protection and 10GigE servers in Los Angeles as an expansion product line for their brand iWF-Hosting.net.
Evan Kamlet, LLC Member of H4Y Technologies, said, "As if iWF didn't already offer a huge range of options to our clients, the new DDOS protected network in Los Angeles is a whole new ballgame for those requiring extremely high uptime and those who run applications prone to outside attack. The 10GigE port option is wonderful for anyone who needs huge bandwidth pipes, from enterprises to gamers. These options unlock a vast new market for us".
iWF-Hosting.Net's servers and network gear are wholly owned and in-house staff attends to the new rackspace located within the Psychz suite at the 611 Wilshire Blvd building in Los Angeles, CA, one of the most "wired" locations in the world. Operations also continue at the Peer 1 Los Angeles location at 600 W 7th street, and it remains an available option for clients. 20Gbps protection is standard and included at no extra charge for any products offered at the new location. Promotional pricing has been posted at https://www.iwfhosting.net/
***About H4Y Technologies LLC***
H4Y Technologies LLC, based in the Melbourne, FL area and with 6 datacenter locations throughout the United States, is a Hosting and Internet solutions provider, domain name registration service provider and application service provider (ASP) serving tens of thousands of individual consumers and businesses in several countries worldwide. The company has operated as Host for Yourself LLC since 2001 and H4Y Technologies LLC since 2005. Major brands include Host4Yourself.com and iWF-Hosting.net.
H4Y Technologies LLC offers business-class web hosting solutions, enterprise grade servers, consulting, local networking installs and management, web design, and technical support for the small and medium-enterprise (SME) market, with a very large range of options and services to support its clientele.
H4Y Technologies owns its hardware and network equipment, providing in-house network admins full access. Current datacenter partners include Peer 1 and Psychz Networks in Los Angeles, CA, USSHC in Monticello, IA, Cascade Divide in Bend, OR, VegasNAP in Las Vegas, NV, and DC74 in Charlotte, NC. A percentage of its operation, particularly server administration and monitoring, is run in-house from the Florida and Oregon office locations.
