Roxtec Services recognized by ABS

-- The company has also been reviewed and audited with regards to its Quality Assurance System – and been officially recognized as Service Provider to Manufacturers by ABS.Roxtec Services US LLC is the North American subsidiary of Roxtec Services AB which is based in Sweden. The group of service companies is rapidly growing, offering services for the marine and offshore industries. The services include onsite inspections, repair recommendations, supervision and maintenance work concerning cable and pipe transits on ships and offshore units.A couple of weeks ago Roxtec Services was made Approved Service Supplier also by classification society Lloyd's Register."We welcome the fact that more and more players in the industry become aware of how important systemized maintenance and continuous inspections of cable and pipe transits are when it comes to long-term safety at sea," says Fredrik Timonen, managing director of Roxtec Services AB.For more information, please contact:Fredrik Timonen, managing director, Roxtec Services AB, on +46 733 31 31 03 or by email: fredrik.timonen@roxtecservices.com, orTom Flader, managing director, Roxtec Services US LLC, on +1 713 582 4951 or tom.flader@roxtec.comSwedish Roxtec Group is the world-leading provider of modular-based cable and pipe seals. The company's invention for adaptability to cables and pipes of different sizes, Multidiameter™, is based on sealing modules with removable rubber layers and allows for a perfect sealing, regardless of the outside dimension of the cable or pipe.Roxtec Services AB and its subsidiaries are part of Roxtec Group. Roxtec Services is approved by classification societies as service supplier within inspection and maintenance of cable and pipe transits and offers a range of services to ensure that sealing solutions on marine and offshore units are safe. roxtec.com