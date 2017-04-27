Country(s)
Launch of NeoGraft 2.0® further solidifies NeoGraft Solutions Corp.® as the market leader within the hair restoration industry
SAN DIEGO - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The primary features and benefits of NeoGraft 2.0® are:
- NeoGraft 2.0® has wireless connectivity that coordinates everything from procedural data to supply re-ordering, including an intuitive touch screen interface.
- NeoGraft 2.0® introduces a novel incisional hand piece that will allow for the creation of uniform transplantation sites, resulting in consistent results and take rate.
- NeoGraft 2.0® is engineered with a more efficient and quieter pneumatic motor that not only decreases noise in the operating room but further improves extraction and implantation pressure. This, in turn, impacts graft uniformity and quality.
Tomorrow, NeoGraft® Solutions Corp. will unveil the next generation of hair transplantation devices. NeoGraft 2.0® was designed in collaboration with top aesthetic surgeons combining advanced surgical techniques with decades of data to deliver the highest quality and most consistent clinical results possible.
NeoGraft 2.0® is wirelessly connected to the cloud, enabling remote access for diagnostics, maintenance, automatic upgrades, and procedural data collection. The touch screen operates like your favorite tablet, and the software communicates with the hand tools to provide real-time extraction and implantation graft counts. A new surgical implantation hand-tool creates even more consistent implantation recipient sites. The work station organizes the tubing and tools, while the double-jointed arm puts everything within the surgeon's reach. The balloon pump motor has been replaced with a piston-driven pneumatic motor that delivers more precise pressure control for both extraction and implantation.
NeoGraft® Solutions Corps.' President, Glenn Normoyle, believes that "NeoGraft 2.0® is a transformative device. We poured our unwavering commitment to patient outcome into every detail. It will lead the industry in both patient satisfaction and it will lead the industry in physician satisfaction."
NeoGraft 2.0® will debut at the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons in San Diego on April 28th. To learn more about the device, visit https://www.neograft.com/
About NeoGraft:
NeoGraft® Solutions Corp. is committed to helping people suffering from hair loss. Over eight years ago, we launched the NeoGraft® automated follicular unit extraction system in America. Today, we are the most trusted brand in hair restoration. Compared to the traditional strip method, a NeoGraft® procedure is minimally invasive with no scalp incision, requires significantly less recovery time and leaves no linear scar. NeoGraft® Solutions Corps.' vision is to be the world leader in comprehensive hair restoration, supplying the latest innovations in technology, education, and patient care.
