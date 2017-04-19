 

April 2017
WiseCleaner Released the New Product – Wise Video Player

NEW YORK - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Wisecleaner.com, the developer of leading PC maintenance software Wise Care 365, is pleased to announce the release of its newest product: Wise Video Player. Wise Video Player is a simple video and audio player. Users can combine with Wise Video Downloader and Wise Video Converter to use it.

Wise Video Player can handle a huge variety of audio and video formats. Wise Video Player supports all popular video formats, such as 3GP, AVI, AVM, AVS, DAT, F4V, FLV, MKV, MOV, MP4, Mpeg, MPG, NSV, OGM, RM, RMVB, TP, TS, VOB, WebM, WMV, and so on. Wise Video Player even can play a Blu-ray video. Wise Video Player is also an all-formats audio player, it supports .acc, .ac3, .mla, .m2a, .m4a, .mp2, .mp3, .mpa, .mpc, .wav, .wma, .mid, .midi, .oga, .ogg, even lossless compression audio .ape and .flac files.

The application also has a simple and friendly user interface and has some really useful tools such as Subtitles, screenshot capture and full screen playback. Users can not only load subtitle files, but also can adjust the font of the subtitles.

Wrap Wise Video Player in your pocket and use it anywhere. Stay connected with your music, video no matter where you are. http://www.wisevideosuite.com/wisevideoplayer.html
