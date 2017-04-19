News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cincy Chic Hosts 8th Annual Red, Pink & Blue June 23
Local women's publication to host party on Purple People Bridge benefitting heart, breast, and diabetes health awareness
Red, Pink & Blue will feature drinks, food, shopping, DJ, and fashion show with skyline views of the city. Tickets to this philanthropic party are $10 and include access to the event, a seat along the runway, and a swag bag. All proceeds are donated evenly among the three charities.
Red, Pink & Blue symbolizes and benefits three causes that affect women throughout Cincinnati; heart disease, breast cancer, and diabetes. Lori Fovel, Communications Director at the American Heart Association Cincinnati explains the importance of raising awareness in the community. "Events like Red, Pink & Blue are really important to raising awareness because they reach people where they are in fun and different ways. At the American Heart Association, we see the value in grassroots efforts to help spread the message about heart disease and what women can do to prevent it and reduce their risks. If we reach just one new person with our message, we are one step closer to eliminating heart disease in our community."
"The event helps us create awareness and support for what we do and how we are making great impacts in our community," says Tracie Metzger, founder of Pink Ribbon Girls. "We are looking forward to seeing our supporters at the event and continuing to spread the word about how PRG can help families battling breast cancer."
Melissa Newman of the JDRF Diabetes Foundation says, "JDRF is proud to partner with Cincy Chic and other great local nonprofits for a night of fun and fundraising. The mission of JDRF is to cure, treat and prevent type 1 diabetes, and raising money for research through events such as this is a critical part of accomplishing this objective."
For more information about Red, Pink & Blue or to purchase tickets, visit www.cincychic.com/
Sponsors Include: St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Frameri, Ideal Image, Tobey 1 Originals with Tami Seurkamp, LuLaRoe with Jessica, Jamberry with Sarah Nelson & Gina Parsley, Tiffany Brennan - Rodan + Fields, Ideal Image, Champion Windows, BubbaRub LLC, Earthganic Elements, Big Daddy Walker Productions, Twin Spire Photography, Jennifer Blades Personal Stylist, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, American Heart Association & Pink Ribbon Girls
Cincy Chic is the only online lifestyle publication for women in the Greater Cincinnati area. Each week, this dynamic e-zine publishes a feature story, columns, and five editorial departments in the following topics: health, beauty, fashion, social and career. Events include fashion shows, lunch 'n' learns and philanthropic fundraisers.
Contact
Cincy Chic Publisher Amy Scalia
***@cincychic.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse