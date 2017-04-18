Save After Booking™ at Your Preferred Hotels Hotel rates go up and down. www.SaveAfterBooking.com catches the downs for you. NEW YORK - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- New features announced at www.HotelRatePRO.com



Auto-Reactivate tracking after an alert, Interactive Search on a map, track Exact Room Type and track Special rates (Senior, AAA Government).



HotelRatePRO now offers the following services:



 Get the best rate after you book – you choose which rate type.



 Versatile tracking: Member-Only rates or Public rates, Refundable or Non-Refundable rates, Special rates (Senior, AAA, Government). You can also choose to track the exact room type you booked.



 Haven't booked yet? – Set your own track request. Select a hotel and dates and set your target price.



 Track Sold-Out hotels for room availability.



 Expand your search with Track-by-Brand of hotels in the area of your booked or requested hotel. Double your chances for a rate drop vs. your booked/requested hotel with the consistent quality of the brand you trust.



 Additional friendly features:



Set a minimum price drop for alert. No alerts for small price reductions.



Cancel Alert – a reminder of your approaching cancellation deadline.



Automatically continue to search for a better rate after an alert.



HotelRatePRO sends a RateAlert™ as soon as a lower rate is found and a RoomAlert™ as soon as an available room is found.



HotelRatePRO focuses on Top Hotel Brands of the biggest hotel groups. It currently supports 57 hotel brands of Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Marriott and Starwood.



Coming soon: Wyndham, Best Western, Accor, Choice, Carlson and more (additional 50+ brands).



HotelRatePRO is free and simple to use.



For more info please go to



Contact

Travel Trix Pro Ltd

