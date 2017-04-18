Technicolor's Bob Eicholz: Successful Immersive Experiences Require Entertainment Value Chain to Rethink All Key Disciplines Bob Eicholz, Technicolor LAS VEGAS - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- NAB 2017 -- Behind all the buzz and buzzwords surrounding virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), it is easy to miss the fact that immersive reality-based entertainment is the birth of an entirely new medium, says Bob Eicholz, Chief Technology Officer, Production Services at Technicolor, in a podcast interview for journalists.



The opportunities throughout the entertainment value chain are clear and present. Analysts like Digi-Capital are bullish on the AR/VR market, forecasting that revenue will hit $120 billion by 2020. A new Juniper Research forecast expects the VR hardware market -- including VR headsets, peripherals, and 360-degree cameras -- would grow to more than $50 billion by 2021.



But significant challenges remain in the quest to deliver a fully immersive consumer experience that remains true in all respects to the creative vision. To succeed, the entertainment industry must rethink technical infrastructure, workflows and all of the key disciplines, says Eicholz.



"These new immersive experiences are going to affect every aspect of our pipeline and require us to rethink the entire technical infrastructure – just like we did when we went from film to digital," Eicholz explains. "We had to design whole environments of computer systems and ways of manipulating images. Now we have to do that again."



Eicholz compared the migration to the move from film and photochemical to digital in the 2000s – only the challenge with moving to AR and VR will be even more demanding.



"To do what we need to do, we need processers that far exceed the performance of even the best of today's breed. When you look far out, at light field technology, for example, and the amount of data that's generated, you raise an eyebrow when you tell a technical person how much data we have to deal with and how fast it has to be moved and processed," he says.



"It's not only about storing that data but also transmitting that data over the limited network infrastructure that we have today. The whole AR/VR experience requires a level of processing and storage we've never seen before in the consumer market."



So how do you create an experience that starts with the camera, preserves the image all the way through the pipeline, and gives the user a reasonably consistent experience at the end of the day so that when they view it they're seeing what the original creator envisioned?



"This is one of Technicolor's core competencies. Technicolor is known for helping our customers create the best looking images and sound in the business through an integrated image pipeline. We play in the movie, television, advertising and game businesses today, and increasingly in the VR/AR/MR space," Eicholz says. "In short, our deep experience in making images look and sound great is already translating to AR/VR/MR, and there's much more to come."



