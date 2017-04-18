 
News By Tag
* Summit Academy Schools
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Romulus
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


May 9 Spring Open House to Highlight Benefits of Summit Academy Education

Guests will have a chance to tour the school, meet teachers and more.
 
 
Summit-Academy-Logo
Summit-Academy-Logo
ROMULUS, Mich. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Prospective students and their families are invited to Summit Academy's Spring Open House, where they'll have a chance to tour their future school, interact with teachers and administrators, and take their first step toward a brighter future.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to discover why more and more families are joining the Summit family," said Leann Hedke, Superintendent of Summit Academy. "We welcome all interested students and their parents to meet our teachers, visit our facilities and learn how our proven approach to education prepares all of our graduates for college and beyond."

Summit Academy is a K-12 charter school system comprised of four schools in or around Romulus: North Elementary (K-5), Flat Rock (K-8), North Middle (6-8) and North High (9-12).  In addition to touring their preferred school, guests will have ample opportunities to ask questions. And when the Open House ends, enrollment information will be provided.

From smaller classroom sizes to a heightened focus on college readiness, Summit Academy is laser-focused on their students' futures. The results speak for themselves. In each of the past five years, every Summit Academy graduate has been accepted into college. What's more, Summit Academy North High School's 98.58% graduation rate during the 2015-2016 school year was best among Michigan charters, and 17th best in the entire state.

To RSVP for the Spring Open House, visit http://www.summitacademy.com/visitus.

WHAT: Summit Academy Spring Open House

WHEN: Tuesday, May 9, 5:30-7:30 PM

WHERE: North Elementary (K-5), Flat Rock (K-8), North Middle (6-8) or North High (9-12)

Contact
Leann Hedke
(734) 379 - 9766
***@summit-academy.com
End
Source:Summit Academy Schools
Email:***@summit-academy.com Email Verified
Tags:Summit Academy Schools
Industry:Education
Location:Romulus - Michigan - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PWG Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share