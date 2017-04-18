News By Tag
May 9 Spring Open House to Highlight Benefits of Summit Academy Education
Guests will have a chance to tour the school, meet teachers and more.
"This is a wonderful opportunity to discover why more and more families are joining the Summit family," said Leann Hedke, Superintendent of Summit Academy. "We welcome all interested students and their parents to meet our teachers, visit our facilities and learn how our proven approach to education prepares all of our graduates for college and beyond."
Summit Academy is a K-12 charter school system comprised of four schools in or around Romulus: North Elementary (K-5), Flat Rock (K-8), North Middle (6-8) and North High (9-12). In addition to touring their preferred school, guests will have ample opportunities to ask questions. And when the Open House ends, enrollment information will be provided.
From smaller classroom sizes to a heightened focus on college readiness, Summit Academy is laser-focused on their students' futures. The results speak for themselves. In each of the past five years, every Summit Academy graduate has been accepted into college. What's more, Summit Academy North High School's 98.58% graduation rate during the 2015-2016 school year was best among Michigan charters, and 17th best in the entire state.
To RSVP for the Spring Open House, visit http://www.summitacademy.com/
WHAT: Summit Academy Spring Open House
WHEN: Tuesday, May 9, 5:30-7:30 PM
WHERE: North Elementary (K-5), Flat Rock (K-8), North Middle (6-8) or North High (9-12)
Contact
Leann Hedke
(734) 379 - 9766
***@summit-academy.com
