Country(s)
Industry News
Pearl's Premium Revolutionizes Lawns With Their 5th Generation Environmentally Friendly Grass Using 75% Less Water And No Chemicals
Huge water and energy savings while reducing atmospheric carbon with safe, sustainable low maintenance turf
Check out our video on Vimeo https://vimeo.com/
Pearl's Premium grows so slowly, it forms a dense turf with much deeper root systems than other grasses. 12-48" deep roots (rather than 3-6" roots), depending on soil conditions enable Pearl's Premium grasses to better tap into soil moisture and nutrients and resist insects, disease and salt. Deep roots and thick grasses outcompete weeds and pull more atmospheric carbon into the soil, called sequestration of carbon, doing their modest part to help reduce climate change.
5th generation Pearl's Premium is extremely drought, salt and disease tolerant, thriving in the desert, as an ocean home lawn and in extreme hot and cold climates around the world. Slow growth means far less mowing, saving dramatic amounts of time, money, effort and 75% less water with Pearl's Premium. By eliminating the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides, Madnick's grass seed enables users to grow lawns that are safe for children, pets and the environment.
Pearl's Premium is the only grass to receive LEED credits from the US Green Building Council. Winner of the MassChallenge award and recognized by the Boston Museum of Science as one of the three most important inventions to come out of New England – although it grows in all 50 states and around the world.
Contact
Jackson Madnick, CEO
5086530800
jackson@pearlspremium.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse