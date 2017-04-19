 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

Pearl's Premium Revolutionizes Lawns With Their 5th Generation Environmentally Friendly Grass Using 75% Less Water And No Chemicals

Huge water and energy savings while reducing atmospheric carbon with safe, sustainable low maintenance turf
 
1 2 3 4 5
Pearl's Premium Lake House Lawn
Pearl's Premium Lake House Lawn
WAYLAND, Mass. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Pearl's Premium Ultra Low Maintenance Lawn Seed announces their latest innovation to the most environmentally friendly lawn in the world with seeds that are now able to hold 400x the moisture in the surrounding soil for easier germination. Unlike standard lawns, Pearl's Premium, now in its 5th generation solves the biggest lawn problems by using 75% less water, staying green without using toxic chemicals, sequestering 8x the carbon of other lawns, and needing only once a month mowing.  Award-winning Pearl's Premium, a patented mix of native and adaptive NON-GMO seeds developed by Jackson Madnick, an environmental and energy conservation expert with the help of PhD experts, developed a game-changer that is earth-friendly, super low maintenance and is growing in over 400,000 lawns in America and around the world.  According to Madnick, "You don't have to tear up your lawn.  You just plant Pearl's Premium right over the old lawn to outcompete it."

Check out our video on Vimeo https://vimeo.com/214578482



Pearl's Premium grows so slowly, it forms a dense turf with much deeper root systems than other grasses. 12-48" deep roots (rather than 3-6" roots), depending on soil conditions enable Pearl's Premium grasses to better tap into soil moisture and nutrients and resist insects, disease and salt. Deep roots and thick grasses outcompete weeds and pull more atmospheric carbon into the soil, called sequestration of carbon, doing their modest part to help reduce climate change.

5th generation Pearl's Premium is extremely drought, salt and disease tolerant, thriving in the desert, as an ocean home lawn and in extreme hot and cold climates around the world. Slow growth means far less mowing, saving dramatic amounts of time, money, effort and 75% less water with Pearl's Premium. By eliminating the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides, Madnick's grass seed enables users to grow lawns that are safe for children, pets and the environment.

Pearl's Premium is the only grass to receive LEED credits from the US Green Building Council. Winner of the MassChallenge award and recognized by the Boston Museum of Science as one of the three most important inventions to come out of New England – although it grows in all 50 states and around the world.

End



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share