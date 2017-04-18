News By Tag
USMC Eagle, Globe, and Anchor Shirt
The USMC Eagle, Globe, and Anchor Shirt depicts the coveted Eagle, Globe, and Anchor. Many will come to grasp ahold of this. Yet few will succeed to earn the title United States Marine!
The USMC Eagle, Globe, and Anchor Shirts epitomizes the struggles many Marines have faced taking it to the enemy! Those Marines that died upon the battlefield are immortal legends in the history of our Corps. Semper Fidelis!
Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward.
All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is Made in America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.
-4.3 oz. Fine Jersey
-Made and Printed in the USA
-100% Ring-Spun Combed Cotton
-Taped shoulder-to-
-Tubular Slim Fit
We provide a size chart to ensure you get the most comfortable fit!
Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!
