USMC Eagle, Globe, and Anchor Shirt

The USMC Eagle, Globe, and Anchor Shirt depicts the coveted Eagle, Globe, and Anchor. Many will come to grasp ahold of this. Yet few will succeed to earn the title United States Marine!
 
 
WASHINGTON - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The United States Marine Corps has been hooking and jabbing in the killing fields all across God's green earth for over 240 years.  The Marines are so successful at this that the turned killing into a science.  It is not easy to be accepted into the gun-club.  However, when you are, you're in for life!

The USMC Eagle, Globe, and Anchor Shirts epitomizes the struggles many Marines have faced taking it to the enemy!  Those Marines that died upon the battlefield are immortal legends in the history of our Corps.  Semper Fidelis!

Our Values

Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward.

Our Gear

All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is Made in America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.

USMC Eagle, Globe, and Anchor Shirt

-4.3 oz. Fine Jersey
-Made and Printed in the USA
-100% Ring-Spun Combed Cotton
-Taped shoulder-to-shoulder
-Tubular Slim Fit

We provide a size chart to ensure you get the most comfortable fit!

Our Team

Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!

To get this item use this link:  http://devildogshirts.com/product/apparel/usmc-eagle-glob...

For more information on this product and more, visit us at Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
Source:devildogshirts.com
Email:***@devildogshirts.com Email Verified
