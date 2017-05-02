News By Tag
* Jewish
* Film
* Short Film
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"The Pirate Captain Toledano" to Premiere at the Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival
Innovative narrative short film about Jewish pirates in the Caribbean will screen at "Taste of the Fest" on May 2nd, 12:30pm
Filmmaker Arnon Shorr's vision for the film became possible after a successful crowdfunding campaign on Jewish crowdfunding site Jewcer.org. He shot the film in early December on two tall ships at The Ocean Institute in Dana Point, California. Arnon was also able to find actors and a crew who had personal connections to the history behind the film, such as the film's star, Stephen DeCordova, who is a descendant of Caribbean Jews.
The film features dialog and music in Ladino, historically-
"The very fact that the phrase 'Jewish pirate' catches people by surprise is an indicator that this is a type of character that we need to see. It's a reminder that Jews can share a cultural heritage with more than just Eastern Europe. It's a reminder that a stereotype, whether it's positive or negative, is still a stereotype"
-Arnon Shorr
###
SCREENING DETAILS:
May 2nd, 2017, 12:30pm
National Council of Jewish Women
543 N. Fairfax Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90036
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Twitter @jewishpirates
Instagram @jewishpiratecaptain
Facebook facebook.com/
Jewcer https://www.jewcer.org/
Contact/e-mail Jewishpiratecaptain@
SYNOPSIS OF "THE PIRATE CAPTAIN TOLEDANO": On a 16th century pirate ship, a Jewish stowaway who fled the Inquisition wants to become a pirate to fight the Spanish. The captain must decide whether to make him a
pirate... or make him walk the plank.
ELECTRONIC PRESS KIT:
https://goo.gl/
TICKETS FOR PREMIERE:
http://www.brownpapertickets.com/
THE LOS ANGELES JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL:
"The Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival (LAJFF) builds community awareness, appreciation and pride in the diversity of the Jewish people through film.
The mission of LAJFF is to preserve and celebrate our rich Jewish heritage; to cultivate Jewish values and the quality of Jewish life in our community (not only for the affiliated but unaffiliated);
-For more: http://lajfilmfest.org/
Contact
Press Contact: Kate Farrell
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse