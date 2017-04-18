 
Mattamy Homes RiverTown - Living the Good Life on the River

 
 
Mattamy Homes RiverTown offers the good life on the St. Johns River
Mattamy Homes RiverTown offers the good life on the St. Johns River
 
ST. JOHNS, Fla. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Mattamy Homes RiverTown is a community where residents enjoy the good life on the river. The community's homes and amenities are designed to complement an active family lifestyle and the exquisite beauty of the St. Johns River. RiverTown has a full-time social programming director who plans a year round calendar of fun events, activities and classes for residents of all ages.

"Mattamy Homes RiverTown residents enjoy one of the finest community lifestyles in Northeast Florida," said Jason Sessions, VP, Land Acquisition and Development, Mattamy Homes. "Our residents have access to neighborhood activities and amenities that have been designed exclusively for RiverTown and they enjoy living in a community that cares about fun and each other. I encourage everyone interested to visit our one-of-a-kind community soon and see all that we have to offer."

Mattamy Homes RiverTown is the only new master-planned community in St. Johns County along the St. Johns River. The riverfront lifestyle is a big draw at Mattamy Homes RiverTown, where residents enjoy miles of trails that wind along the riverfront and a scenic riverfront park for walking, fishing, bike riding or relaxing by the water. The RiverHouse Amenity Center includes a junior-sized Olympic pool and a kid-friendly zero-entry recreational pool with corkscrew slide. There are three Har-Tru lighted tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, social clubhouse and play fields. The amenity center has indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces. RiverTown has a kayak launch and a baseball complex with four diamonds, batting cages and pitching facilities.

Mattamy Homes RiverTown recently introduced The RiverClub, the community's new state-of-the-art $6 million amenity center located directly on the St. Johns River. Opening in late 2017, the amenity center will include a 5,100-square-foot clubhouse, a luxurious pool, river boardwalk, children's playground, second kayak launch, event lawn and more.

Mattamy Homes RiverTown recently opened six new decorated model homes showcasing new floorplans at the community. The community offers a wide variety of single-family homes for all types of families and lifestyles. The model homes at RiverTown range in size from 1,700 square feet to more than 3,500 square feet and feature open and bright floor plans with spacious front porches and covered lanais to enjoy the community's naturally beautiful setting. More than 30 home designs are available at RiverTown and priced from the $240,000s. The RiverTown Welcome Center is a perfect first-stop for visitors to the community. It is fully staffed, offering information on RiverTown's neighborhoods, home designs, amenities and the community's lifestyle.

In addition to RiverTown's natural setting, world-class amenities and award-winning homes, homebuyers are drawn to the community's location within the highly-regarded St. Johns County School District.

"RiverTown is the most affordable community on the river offering the best value in St. Johns County," said Sessions. "For those who haven't visited, I encourage them to visit soon and see all that we have to offer."

The RiverTown Welcome Center is located at 90 Lanier St. in St. Johns. To visit the RiverTown community, travel Interstate 95 to County Road 210 West to Greenbriar Road and turn left at Long Leaf Pine Parkway. The Welcome Center is located on Long Leaf Pine Parkway just past Bartram Trail High School. Visitors can also take I-295 to San Jose Boulevard South, turn left onto Greenbriar Road and then right on Long Leaf Pine Parkway. For more information, visit, http://connect.mattamyhomes.com/MattamyRiverTown.
