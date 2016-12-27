 
Industry News





Menu Designs' Blog is Recognized as a Top Small Business Blog of 2017 by FitSmallBusiness.com

FitSmallBusiness.com has chosen Menu Designs' blog as one of their top small business blogs of the year.
 
 
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Menu Designs was recognized as having one of the best small business blogs of 2017 by FitSmallBusiness.com. Menu Designs shares this recognition with other small business blogs across the internet.

On the FitSmallBusiness.com webpage featuring the best small business blogs (http://fitsmallbusiness.com/small-business-blogs/), the blogs are introduced with the following description: "Looking for tips on how to run your business? Bring in more customers? Close more sales? Or maybe you're looking for advice on how to start a business? You're in luck. We've scoured the web for the most helpful blogs for small businesses and put together the list below of the Best Small Business Blogs of 2017."

The Menu Designs blog was recognized for their editor, Jamie Douglas, and her favorite recent article "Trendy Products for 2017 (http://www.menudesigns.com/single-post/2016/12/27/Trendy-Products-for-2017)". In this blog Menu Designs showcases their handpicked products trends for 2017, featuring hospitality branded products. As a whole, their blog is designed to educate businesses on various products.

"The purpose of our blog is to educate consumers, with a focus on those in the hospitality industry.", states the Menu Designs Director of Marketing, Jamie Douglas. "With the hospitality industry constantly changing, we need to stay on top of the trends to provide our customers with the information they need to stand out from the competition. While we do showcase some of our products, we speak to the big picture of the industry; from the business itself to the small details such as the branded mints when you leave a restaurant. Every detail is important." Jamie Douglas, along with her two interns, Sierra Aitken and Victoria Kamerer, are the sole contributors to this blog. A new blog is posted every Tuesday at 10am at http://www.menudesigns.com/blog.

More about Menu Designs: Menu Designs specializes in designing and creating custom menu covers, drink menu holders and binders, hotel guest directories, table top marketing pieces, check presenters and other related products. Menu Designs falls under the parent company David Dobbs Enterprises, Inc., which has been in business 37 years in Saint Augustine, Florida. The company has built a network of strategic relationships that have allowed them to design, create and supply the branded marketing products a hospitality business needs, and at a competitive price without sacrificing quality. With their many areas of expertise, they are confident in their abilities to position themselves as the source for quality marketing products, helping customers increase marketing reach and enhance their company's brand.

Media Contact
Jamie Douglas, Director of Marketing
Menu Designs
jamie.douglas@menudesigns.com
End
Source:Menu Designs
Email:***@menudesigns.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Apr 24, 2017
