Industry News





April 2017
Aruba Says June Is Ripe For Summertime Chilling

Taking a stage further the theory that holidays recharge the batteries, one of the world's top beach destinations, Aruba, is ensuring visitors are chilled to perfection.
 
 
April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The Dutch Caribbean island has for the second year running designated June as Aloe Wellness Month, under which selected hotels offer recharging activity sessions, while independent organisations are also promoting special deals. Meanwhile, chefs across the island are focusing on healthy cuisine and spa centres are demonstrating the healing wonders of a relaxing aloe vera treatment – created from the plant which grows in Aruba.

And on top of the components of the designated programme, Aruba's natural calming elements – warm waters, constant sunshine and tropical temperatures with cooling trade winds – will lift the spirits, no matter what other treatments are chosen

Ten of the island's top hotels are taking part in the programme, together with 11 spa centres and nine sport and activity organisations. Aruba hotels range from boutique properties to high-rise branded resorts, with a spa and fitness centre in-house. During Aloe Wellness Month, hotels are offering a special booking rate, accompanied by spa credits, complimentary yoga classes, cooking demonstrations with top chefs and a focus on healthy cuisine and other health-related activities. Go to www.aruba.com/aloewellnessmonth for full details.

Promotional deals from activity operators include such things as 10 per cent off morning tours with Aruba Canoe, discounts on surf and paddleboard lessons, 15 per cent discount at a pole fitness dance studio and a 10-day unlimited use pass for US$60 (approx. £50) with HappyBuddha Yoga.

The island's Taoist Tai Chi Society offers a free introductory class, while other specially-created activities include a north coast hike within the island's Arikok national park with a local guide and healthy picnic lunch. Painting lessons and pottery/ceramic classes are other stimulating options.

For more information about Aruba, go to www.aruba.com

