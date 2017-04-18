Country(s)
Industry News
2017 Mensa Select® Winners Announced
74 board games compete at 2017 Mensa Mind Games® event for the coveted Mensa Select seal.
ARLINGTON, Texas - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Following 42 hours of nonstop board game action the 2017 Mensa Select winners are:
· Amalgam, Simply Fun
· Around the World in 80 Days, IELLO Games
· Clank!: A Deck Building Adventure, Renegade Game Studio
· Harry Potter Hogwarts Battle, USAOPOLY
· Imagine, Gamewright Inc.
Mensa Mind Games is an annual tabletop games competition open to games that are new to market within the last two years. Entries for 2018 consideration will have achieved national distribution between June 1, 2016 and June 1, 2018. Entries for the 2018 Mind Games will start being accepted in late fall of 2017. Next year's event will be hosted by the Denver Mensa chapter in April. To find out about competing games and the winners, visit mensamindgames.com.
American Mensa is an organization open to anyone who scores in the top 2 percent on an accepted, standardized intelligence test. Mensa has more than56,000 members in the United States and more than 110,000 members globally. For more information about Mensa, visit americanmensa.org (http://www.us.mensa.org/
Contact
Victoria Liguez, Marketing Manager
***@americanmensa.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse