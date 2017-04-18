Top 5 Mistakes to Avoid When Outsourcing App Development - Results from exhaustive research Promatics Technologies carried out massive research to find out the top 5 mistakes that should be avoided when outsourcing mobile app development. NEW YORK - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Launching a mobile app is a very busy task. Apart from the technical confrontations, one also has to face the usual challenges of building and running a business. So the best way is to outsource the app development to an expert while you can concentrate on brand building, funding, press and creating a buzz. Outsourcing gives you flexibility, saves your time and money and leaves you free to concentrate on other things. But the question is how to make sure you are outsourcing your app in the right way?



To uncover the top 5 mistakes while outsourcing, we spoke to a number of industry stalwarts, project managers, research houses, technical analysts and developers. This massive survey along with Promatics Technologies' rich 9 years of experience in outsourcing combined finally revealed the major pitfalls. We found that if a client can take care of the following 5 aspects he will sail home smoothly.



Below are the 5 mistakes which you should avoid when you go for outsourcing app development.



1) Keeping cost as the main factor: The money factor is always a major reason, but it can't be only considered while going for app development. There are pros and cons every company has, but you should make sure that the company's developers have great communication skills and understand the objectives of your app. If you hire a freelancer or a company who has just low balled, you have definitely made a mistake. Lack of communication, skills and other work processes might create issues for you and it will mean delays, bugs and friction between both sides. We have seen lot of clients who start with one developer and are then forced to change their developer in the middle of the project, consequentially ramping up costs and causing unnecessary delays.



2) No clarity in process and ideas: To be precise and clear with your idea is your job. There is no guarantee if an idea is clear in your head it is the same with the



3) Different time zones and milestones: When it comes to time zones one may take it lightly, however it can be very crucial. You have to be mentally prepared to take early morning or late evening calls or chats. If you are not aware of the working hours of the development team you are heading for disaster. Similarly, pre-define the milestones of the project prior to starting it and at each milestone check your programmer's work. This will avoid serious back-tracking which could delay the product development.



4) Fail to use best management methods: Management is needed in every situation and so obviously it is needed in this case as well. While outsourcing app development, one needs to be prepared to manage it daily or at least weekly. If you cannot do it yourself assign someone from your company who can review notes and updates on project management tools and reply to emails ASAP. As a rule of thumb, the more communication and interaction, the less chances of failure.



5) Quality Assurance: Software testing and app testing are a must after every implementation and feature release. Even great companies make errors, so testing is needed even if the best hackers are writing the codes. Different devices, resolutions and operating systems along with versions need to be taken into account. Make sure that the developer's location isn't influencing test results. It's also important that each bug is discussed separately so that there aren't any crossovers and confusion about who's fixing what.



We hope our research efforts and the findings will guide you to avoid getting into trouble when you outsource your app development to a remote team.



Do you have an app idea and believe it will be a huge success if developed well? If yes then send in a



