Small Business Payroll Software From Halfpricesoft.com Now Supports Manual Check Feature
The new version of ezPaycheck payroll software has been improved per business owners requests and suggestions on flexible manual payroll options. Customers can download and test drive it at no risk or obligation at www.halfpricesoft.com.
Simple, reliable and affordable, ezPaycheck is the right in house payroll tax solution for small businesses to calculate taxes, print paychecks, generate reports and print tax forms. There is never an accounting or IT background necessary to run this innovative software. No internet connection is needed.
"Customer suggestions remain the best enhancement tool we use to improve our ezPaycheck payroll applications. " said Dr. Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com.
EzPaycheck software is designed to automate paycheck processes to reduce the time spent on running payroll. The software's graphical interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks.
EzPaycheck payroll software includes the latest tax tables and tax forms. This paycheck software also supports flexible tax options to satisfy the special businesses, nonprofits and churches.
Small businesses and nonprofits will appreciate the unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.
- Easily calculates differential pay
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.
- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.
-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.
-Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.
-Supports network access.
- Supports stub only printing
New user can download and try this software for free with no obligation and no cost athttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/
Priced at $89, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/
About Halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.
