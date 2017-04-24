 
Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918

STARK Industries LLC Seeks Advanced Smartphone App Software Developers as Consumer Demand Grows

STARK Industries LLC announces the search for talented smartphone software developers to establish and grow the Company's market reach into the expanding global smartphone application market.
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Seeking out and targeting of rapid growth opportunities, STARK Industries LLC expands into smartphone application development.

Officials at STARK Industries have discovered several un-tapped market niches within the smartphone application market.  STARK Industries' stunning discovery of these un-tapped market niches, and subsequent smartphone app development will be transformational, propelling STARK Industries onto a global stage.

With the ongoing surge and growth of the smartphone application market, STARK Industries seeks to capitalize on unique, new and innovative smartphone applications that satisfy consumer demand.

STARK drives technological innovation by bringing individuals, companies, universities, government agencies, ideas, talent and products together, from around the world, to innovate and develop new and improved devices and systems, improving the quality of people's lives around the globe.

For additional company information, our vision of the future and details on STARK Industries LLC, visit:

http://www.stark-industries-llc.com

STARK Industries LLC, with headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, USA, established in 2015, interacts, consults and works with a diverse market, which includes entities, organizations and industries around the world.

Our vast network consists of visionary engineers, scientists, researchers, doctors, professors, advisors and innovators from around the globe.

Contact
STARK Industries LLC
Public Relations
contact@stark-industries-llc.com
Tags:Business, Consulting, Innovation
Industry:Business
Location:Columbus - Ohio - United States
Subject:Projects
