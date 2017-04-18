News By Tag
Mother's Day Sale (May 01-14) & Victoria Day Sale (May 17-24) At Genus Jewels
Avail Special Mother's Day Sale from May 01 to 14 and Victoria Day Sale from May 17 to 24 at Genus Jewels Online Store!
Genus Jewels is committed to offering quality jewelry products to those who don't have a big budget to spend. Superior quality and Affordable price point have always been the distinct features of this departmental store. This May is going to be full of joy, fun and surprises. Indulge in the special discounts available on your favorite items and make your purchases worth-while. The store is loaded with a range of brand new products to meet your needs.
If you are looking for a reputable online departmental store that offers high-quality jewelry and collectibles at low cost, Genus Jewels is a perfect choice for you. Get all those trendy ornaments and accessories exclusively designed to meet the needs of middle-class working women at discounted rates. All products are 100% original and FREE Shipping is available in all parts of Ontario.
To explore more about the store,you may check out their online store: https://www.genusjewels.com/
Business-Residential Address:
Genusjewels.com
11 Gateshead Ave, Kanata, Ontario, Canada K2K3A9
76089 Morgan's Grant PO, Kanata, Ontario Canada K2W0C0
Contact
Genus Jewels
6132710116
admin@genusjewels.com
