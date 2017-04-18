 
News By Tag
* Online Store
* Jewelry
* Quality Jewelry
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Jewelry
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kanata
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918


Mother's Day Sale (May 01-14) & Victoria Day Sale (May 17-24) At Genus Jewels

Avail Special Mother's Day Sale from May 01 to 14 and Victoria Day Sale from May 17 to 24 at Genus Jewels Online Store!
 
 
Mother’s Day Sale
Mother’s Day Sale
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Online Store
Jewelry
Quality Jewelry

Industry:
Jewelry

Location:
Kanata - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
Products

KANATA, Ontario - April 24, 2017 - PRLog -- "Genus Jewels" is pleased to announce two back to back special offers covering most of the month of May. The  Mother's Day Sale will be available on selected items from May 01 to 14 followed by the Victoria Day Sale, which would be available from May 17 to 24. You can bring home your favorite jewelry items, accessories and collectibles at a discounted price during these two sale periods. You must have made the full use of the April Fools sale and particularly the gigantic 70% off on April 01. To help you feel even better this May, the company is giving two special sales one after the other, which will last for the most of the month.

Genus Jewels is committed to offering quality jewelry products to those who don't have a big budget to spend. Superior quality and Affordable price point have always been the distinct features of this departmental store. This May is going to be full of joy, fun and surprises. Indulge in the special discounts available on your favorite items and make your purchases worth-while. The store is loaded with a range of brand new products to meet your needs.

If you are looking for a reputable online departmental store that offers high-quality jewelry and collectibles at low cost, Genus Jewels is a perfect choice for you. Get all those trendy ornaments and accessories exclusively designed to meet the needs of middle-class working women at discounted rates. All products are 100% original and FREE Shipping is available in all parts of Ontario.

To explore more about the store,you may check out their online store: https://www.genusjewels.com/

Business-Residential Address:

Genusjewels.com

11 Gateshead Ave, Kanata, Ontario, Canada K2K3A9

76089 Morgan's Grant PO, Kanata, Ontario Canada K2W0C0

Contact
Genus Jewels
6132710116
admin@genusjewels.com
End
Source:Genus Jewels
Email:***@genusjewels.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Content Publisher PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share