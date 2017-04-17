 
Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
23222120191817


Broward Limousine has been recognized as the Best Coach/Charter Bus on Long Island for 2017

It's official. Broward Limos has been selected as the Best Charter/Coach Bus on Long Island. Broward was selected for this year's Bethpage Best of Long Island in the "Best Services" category and was awarded the top honor.
 
 
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. - April 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Broward Limousine has been recognized as the Best Coach/Charter Bus on Long Island for 2017.

Winners of the awards were nominated and voted for online by over 780,243 voters in and around Long Island, New York.

"Established in 1985, Long Island Limousine by Broward Limousine has grown from a family operated small Long Island, NY Limousine business to a world class company recognized for its top rated service and fleet of modern vehicles," said Robert MacDonald, owner and operator of Broward. "It's an honor to know that Broward Limousine has made a difference in the industry to be recognized as one of the best in Long Island."

Long Island Limousines by Broward Limos has set the standard for luxury bus transportation on Long Island. They pride themselves in prompt, professional and courteous limousine car and bus service. Broward is committed to world class service that provides professional, courteous and well trained chauffeurs that make a difference. Broward specializes in luxury charter bus and coach service along with Mercedes Benz Sprinter  passenger van service.

The Bethpage Best of Long Island awards are sponsored by the Bethpage Federal Credit Union and have been recognizing Long Island businesses for the past 10 years. Businesses are nominated in categories that include arts and entertainment, clothing, food and drink and weddings. Broward was recognized in the services category and awarded with the Best Bus Service title for 2017.

Broward's headquarters is located at 4025 Austin Blvd. Island Park, NY  For more information about our ground transportation/ bus services call 516-889-4242 or email us at sales@browardlimos.com or visit us on the web at http://www.browardlimos.com

Broward Limos
***@browardlimos.com
Email:***@browardlimos.com
