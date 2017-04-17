News By Tag
Newly Released: The Photographer's Guide to Kyoto
A photographer-dedicated travel guide for Kyoto, the world's most photogenic city
Capture that once-in-a-lifetime image
• Timely: A record number tourists to both Japan and Kyoto in 2016
• Government already exceeded it's "Visit Japan" campaign's 2020 targets
• Something new: First-ever photographer-
• Great images: Geisha, Kyoto temples, more
The 94-page e-book (print version coming soon) was a joint project between Patrick Hochner, a Kyoto-based photographer, and Richard Brown, the author and photographer of The Photographer's Guide to Tokyo (May 2014).
The government's "Visit Japan" Campaign reached its goal of 20 million tourists annually in 20161, with record numbers visiting Kyoto.2 As popular spots are getting overcrowded, this book offers both tourists and photographers some unique alternatives as well as help them capture that once-in-a-lifetime image.
Like a travel book, the guide includes suggested itineraries and essential logistics. Like a portfolio, the book is full of inspiring images of the most photogenic destinations in the city.
The book begins with a chapter on the "Bucket List" locations followed by chapters on different regions of the city, themes including festivals, cherry blossoms and autumn colors. Over 40 locations introduced. A short preview follows this page.
Contact Richard for a full copy of the book or jpeg files of the images.
Read more about the book, Patrick and Richard here: https://www.travelguidesforphotographers.com/
Patrick Hochner: patrick@hochner.com
Richard Brown: travelguidesforphotographers@
Contact
Richard Brown
***@gmail.com
