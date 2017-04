SIMBA Improves Processing & Traceability for Meat & Poultry Processors

KIRKLAND – WA / Dynamic Systems, Inc., a leading Kirkland, Washington software developer for Meat & Poultry Processors announces an updated "deconstruction" process for meat provisioners.

SIMBA Beef Production Screen

Redmond - Washington - US

Rob Freeman

Rob Freeman

--The SIMBA (Specialized Inventory Management with Barcode Accuracy) system solves the problem of how to track processed products and produce high quality finished goods labeling. The updated deconstruction process provides easy traceability of individual primal cuts, by products and scrap, tracking back to the original carcass. SIMBA can be integrated to most scales for proper weight measurements and also tracks carcasses and finished goods boxes to multiple locations.SIMBA allows production line workers to change content of product labels with a fingertip on the computer or touch screen, capturing product weight information and printing a label with a barcode identifier for that case or carton. That information is stored in the SIMBA Office system, and given a clean input and output, SIMBA is then able to calculate yields per line, per day, etc.SIMBA's inventory system provides current inventory of processed cartons. Cartons can be accumulated onto a pallet and tracked by a single pallet identifier. This integrated system gives the user complete reporting of the product from receiving to shipping. The cartons or pallets can be stored and tracked by location.Key results from implementing the SIMBA software include increased production speed; the ability to get real-time, accurate production reports and yields; to fulfill traceability requirements;to report accurate inventory on the fly, to print professional looking carton and pallet labels in unlimited formats.Contact Rob Freeman, robf@dynamic-systemsinc.com , Business Development Manager: 800-342-3999;See dynamic-systemsinc.com/ software/meat/