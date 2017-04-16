News By Tag
SIMBA Improves Processing & Traceability for Meat & Poultry Processors
KIRKLAND – WA / Dynamic Systems, Inc., a leading Kirkland, Washington software developer for Meat & Poultry Processors announces an updated "deconstruction" process for meat provisioners.
Yield reporting SIMBA allows production line workers to change content of product labels with a fingertip on the computer or touch screen, capturing product weight information and printing a label with a barcode identifier for that case or carton. That information is stored in the SIMBA Office system, and given a clean input and output, SIMBA is then able to calculate yields per line, per day, etc.
Cutting Edge Logistics SIMBA's inventory system provides current inventory of processed cartons. Cartons can be accumulated onto a pallet and tracked by a single pallet identifier. This integrated system gives the user complete reporting of the product from receiving to shipping. The cartons or pallets can be stored and tracked by location.
Positive Results Key results from implementing the SIMBA software include increased production speed; the ability to get real-time, accurate production reports and yields; to fulfill traceability requirements;
