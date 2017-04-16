Nuclear Power Plant Security Forces Get Custom Gear To Enhance Their Security Effectiveness

Tac-Tote gives you "ammunition when you need it, where you need it."

The flag ship product Tac-Tote is a magnetic ammunition carrier.

Contact

Rodney Neill

413-824-9353

info@tac-tote.com Rodney Neill413-824-9353

End

-- Nuclear Power plants have always been limited when purchasing tactical response equipment to that which is currently available in market place, and not specifically designed with the unique purpose of protecting a Nuclear Power Plant. The industry for years has settled on what can work for them instead of buying what will work best for them.The innovative small business, Tac-Tote, which is owned by Marine veteran Rodney Neill, closed its first sales in 2016 supplying tactical equipment to Nuclear Power Stations in central and northeast locations within the United States. Tac-Tote products are currently being used by Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services at a Nuclear facility which they provide security services to.Mr. Neill identified some characteristics that all defensive strategies have in common. Security officers, ballistic steel, a lot of good ideas, and a lengthy engineering process to get anything fabricated. The high cost of building an effective physical security plan prohibits some of the better ideas being proposed by those who perform the job from being implemented. Threats change. Defensive strategies must change with them. Tac-tote products provide a cost effective solution.After seventeen years of experience within the industry, Mr. Neill recognized a need and began to design products to meet that need while searching for a manufacturer that could reliably build quality products that didn't fit the typical tactical equipment mold.We are pleased to announce that Iron Duck Inc., known for their world renowned medical response equipment located in Chicopee Massachusetts, was selected to prototype and ultimately manufacture the Tac-Tote product line.The Tac-Tote mentality is to design and provide products that allow security officers access to their equipment quickly, period. In addition to this, Mr. Neill also recognized the need for a better way to transport that equipment. Equipment such as ammunition to and from response locations, in or out of tactical vehicles, etc. or to provide a method for long term storage while maintaining the product lines quick access attributes.The four Core products which are the backbone of the full product line are:The Tac-Tote magazine carrier exploits the vast amounts of ballistic steel encountered within the protective strategies of a Nuclear Power plant or simular enviroments. It can also take advantage of existing infrastructure found in todays high risk enviroments such as Oil Rigs or Waterborne vessels traveling in hazardous waters.Each carrying three AR-15 ammunition magazines, a Tac-Tote magazine carrier can be placed on any available steel infrastructure in a manner in which works best for the responding security officer. This provides each officer an eyes free "built for them feel" when retrieving magazines. This is made possible by utilizing four strong custom manufactured magnets which are sewn into the back wall of each Tac-Tote magazine carrier. Two individual Tac-Totes can be transported in and deployed separately from the Tac-Tote Responder Bag.*Available in Training Blue for use during Force on Force training exercises.The Secure Tac-Tote is similar to the Tac-Tote magazine carrier in construction however its two piece tamper proof design allows ammunition to be staged for longer periods of time at manned defensive positions. This is made possible by its ridged design in conjunction with the use of a break away control seal which secures the carriers cover to its base. To access the magazines a responder quickly, and in one fluid motion, pulls up on the covers strap which breaks the seal and removes the cover. The ammunition is presented and ready to be utilized as needed.*Available in Training Blue for use during Force on Force training exercises.Traditionally tactical responders carry a variety of items inside an off the shelf shoulder bag that does not allow access to its content quickly, or without rummaging through its contents to get to the piece of equipment that they want. The Tac-Tote responder bag solves this issue using a well thought out design and employing unique closure features for securing each item separately while maximizing accessibility. When timelines count, the Tac-Tote Responder bag gives unparalleled access and retention of ammunition, gas mask, etc. while allowing a security officer to keep their eyes down range and on target.*Available with Training Blue accents for use during Force on Force training exercises.The STO Bag is designed to securely store or transport larger quantities of ammunition. It accomplishes this while maintaining its ability to be rapidly deployed onto the walls of tactical vehicles such as Bear Cats or inside Bullet Resistant Enclosures (BRE's). Each STO Bag can carry three Tac-Totes + 1 magazine, or up to fifteen loose magazines.It's unique and patent pending tamper proof design allows magazines to be stored securely, access controlled, and magnetically adhered to a wide variety of surfaces. To access the contents of a STO Bag a responding officer needs only to disengage either side of the quick release carry handle and pull outward which will break the control seal. The STO Bag can then quickly unfold into a stay open position providing rapid access to the contents inside. Although the STO Bag can be deployed anywhere, it too is designed to remain adhered to a steel surface using six strong custom manufactured magnets which are sewn into the back wall of each STO Bag.Tac-Tote is committed to designing intelligent, purpose built tactical equipment that can be applied to Law Enforcement, Maritime Security, and the Nuclear Security industry.