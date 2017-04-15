Ingenza enjoys success at the Made in Scotland awards

Edinburgh-based Ingenza is celebrating after being named the Innovator of the Year at the 2017 Made in Scotland awards, held at the Glasgow Science Centre on the 19th of April.

Made in Scotland award_Ian Fotheringham

Edinburgh-based Ingenza is celebrating after being named the Innovator of the Year at the 2017 Made in Scotland awards, held at the Glasgow Science Centre on the 19of April. Now in its second year, the awards highlight the achievements of Scottish companies in sectors such as life sciences, food and drink, engineering, manufacturing and recycling.The Innovator of the Year award acknowledges the launch or creation of a product or process with substantial commercial potential. Ingenza was recognised for its proprietary combinatorial genetic platform, inABLE, which helps to improve the speed and predictability of bioengineering processes. This technology has opened up new commercial opportunities for Ingenza, expanding its customer base to incorporate a wide range of sectors, including bio-based chemicals, agrochemicals and biopharma.Ingenza enjoyed further success as a finalist in the Life Sciences Company of the Year category, and the company's recognition by the Made in Scotland awards is a testament to its integrated approach – combining molecular biology, fermentation and process chemistry capabilities to help realise new commercial opportunities in bio-based manufacturing. This unique blend of expertise enables the company to accelerate bioprocess development, driving the delivery of greener processes for application across the chemical, polymer, energy and pharma sectors.