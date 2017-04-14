Tech's "Hidden Figures" Convene in Silicon Valley 4/21-23

Third-Annual Culture Shifting Weekend in Silicon Valley: Building Bridges Not Walls, Leveraging Diversity and Partnerships To Drive Innovation and Growth

Contact

Mark Mills

***@innovativemar.com Mark Mills

End

--• Invitation-only event convening 200+ innovators and executives of color to tap into the social currency, financing capital, and business acumen of leading companies, such as SAP, Ford and Gilead.• Unique opportunity for leading companies and professionals to celebrate diversity's achievements and collaborate on ways to fix long-standing inclusion issues – as well as make deals.• Awards event honoring African-American leaders and pioneers who embody this year's theme: Lloyd Carney, Pamela Joyner, Issac Vaughn and Robin Washington.• Attendees and sponsors include senior executives from Intel, Salesforce, HPE, Google, EY, Twilio, LinkedIn, Vista Equity Partners and other leading firms.• Featured speakers: David Hornik of August Capital, Aeris CEO Marc Jones, Nigerian investor and philanthropist Gbenga Oyebode, Esq. and master of ceremonies, actor Hill Harper.PALO ALTO, CA – April 21, 2017 – Business advisor and growth strategist Andrea Hoffman, CEO of management consulting firm Culture Shift Labs, is hosting over 200 senior executives and leaders of color in Silicon Valley this weekend to advance strategies for inclusion, and to discuss the future of innovation, technology and social impact. The third annual invitation-only event is being held in venues throughout Silicon Valley.Ms. Hoffman, a 20-year veteran of the D&I space and an authority on inclusion-driven revenue growth and product innovation, states, "We're pleased to host this important gathering of influencers of color for the eighth consecutive year, and the third year in Silicon Valley. Given the current political environment and challenges to the American ideals of inclusion, we are seeing a doubling-down of support from corporations and business leaders to address inclusion issues, while increasing revenue growth, and moving from conceptual thinking to measurable results: what I call 'Inclusion 2.0.' Culture Shifting Weekend is the only event of its kind in the nation and it's an urgent call to action, with a laser-focus on generating even greater results, and getting deals done in real-time."One of this year's sponsor's, SAP, also comments on the Weekend: "SAP is committed to fueling innovation and economic growth by increasing the diversity of our technology workforce," says Miguel Castro, Senior Director, Global Diversity and Inclusion. "Supporting events like Culture Shifting Weekend give us the opportunity to invest in the development of SAP talent and is an important forum for us to engage with diverse industry leaders."The Weekend's agenda features one-on-one interviews, panel discussions, Think Tank sessions, a VIP dinner, and an awards ceremony:A Breakfast with Millennial Tech Entrepreneurs and Influencers sponsored by SAP and Vista Equity Partners gathers 25 Latino/a and African-American company founders and tech influencers to accelerate collaborations between elite senior professionals of color and corporate America.A Fireside Chat on the Future of Black Hollywood and Tech focuses on the ways in which business leaders of color can impact global media and reach new audiences and new revenue streams. It featuresshowrunner Cheo Coker and The Virtual Reality Company CEO Guy Primus. It is being hosted on Friday at SAP's Palo Alto location.Saturday's Social Innovation Think/Action Tank is produced in partnership with Babson College Social Innovation Lab and aims to facilitate the exchange of solutions for inclusive entrepreneurship and innovation. Participants include a curated group of c-suite executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, investors and influencers of color. August Capital's David Hornik kicks off the day, which is hosted by Google in Mountain View.A Conversation on Technology and West Africa features Aeris CEO Marc Jones and Nigerian entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Gbenga Oyebode, Esq.Sunday's Culture Shifting Awards Ceremony recognizes African-American leaders and pioneers who have broken barriers within their fields and contributed to progress on diversity and inclusion in business and society:Honorees include Lloyd Carney, CEO of Brocade Communications Systems; Pamela Joyner, businesswoman and art collector; Issac Vaughn, CEO of Ooyala; and Robin Washington, CFO of Gilead Sciences, Inc.Award-winning actor, best-selling author and philanthropist Hill Harper is master of ceremonies. Harper is also known for founding the Manifest Your Destiny Foundation, which is dedicated to empowering underserved youth through mentorship, scholarship and grant programs.Golphin., the adorable genius featured on Jimmy Fallon for being both a CERN and NASA ambassador at the tender age of 7, is also attending.This Weekend's Sponsors include Ford, Salesforce, Vista Equity Partners, Brocade, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Honeywell, Infor, Intel, The Joyner/Guiffrida Collection, Mercedes Benz, Ooyala, RBC Royal Bank, Visa, The Williams Capital Group, Apple, Donnelley Financial Solutions, Google, eBay, Oracle, Ernst & Young, HBO, SAP, Moët Hennessy USA and Twilio.The event is open to select media representatives by request.ABOUT ANDREA HOFFMANMs. Hoffman is an entrepreneur, speaker, author, and the founder and CEO of CSL. Leveraging more than 20 years of strategy, business development and advisory experience, she consults with senior leaders and C-suite executives across a wide range of industries on finding new growth opportunities. By helping clients see past long-held perceptions regarding the intersection of innovation, inclusion and diversity, she guides them to insights that unlock growth.Ms. Hoffman's second book,(Palgrave Macmillan) was published in 2015, and nominated for a 2016 NAACP Image Award. She has been featured or quoted in a wide range of media outlets, fromand thetoandCONTACT INFORMATIONMark Mills917-549-1310cultureshiftingweekends.com