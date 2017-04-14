​Stevie Boi names The Sandyport Beach Resort as his favorite resort in the Bahamas

The Sandyport Beach Resort voted by Stevie Boi to be best resort in Bahamas.

-- Article Written By Stevie Boi & The SB Team::ABOUT:​The Sandyport Beach Resort is a boutique island hotel in Nassau, Bahamas where you can retreat to a world removed and your favorite hammock on the beach. Our resort is a colorful collection of picturesque canal front or lagoon beach front villas in a tranquil spot with plenty of Colonial charm, located a short stroll along the Grand Canal from the Sandyport ocean beach. The glitz and the glamour of Cable Beach are just 2 miles along the shoreline and the Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) is just 3 miles away. Our guests are our favorite new locals and our excellent concierge team has the insider's knowledge for everything from scuba diving to dolphin encounters and other must do activities to make your trip truly memorable in Nassau, Bahamas." This month I had the opportunity to stay at The Sandyport Beach Resort in Nassau Bahamas. I was visiting the Resort for a TV series that I plan to film soon. My experience was phenomenal. I had many opportunities to leave the resort and enjoy the rest of Bahamas but the resort felt so much at home. I stayed in a Grand Canal Deluxe Two Bedroom Suite in which had a fully equipped upgraded kitchen and living/ dining room. I believe this room is good for a family that is looking to get away from all of the noise that is located downtown.""I also vlogged my experience in which I will release via my Youtube Channel next week.The staff at the resort feel like family. It is a super quiet environment at night. I enjoyed walking on the beach late at night in which was right outside of my room door. At the resort you can do many activities such visit the Private Lagoon Beach or enjoy the 2 water slides they have at their outdoor pool. The resort also has a Tennis Court & Half Basketball court.I would recommend everyone should experience the In room or pool side massage (reservation required). One of my favorite things in life is food!I love to eat. Luckily I could eat different styles of foods in different environments while staying at the resort. The resort has a lot of restaurantsattached to it and around the property. My favorite was Blue Sail. I would highly suggest to visit Blue Sail even if you are not staying on the property or if you are in town. The food is super good but the view is even more beautiful. I have never seen a view like this before at any resort I have stayed at. I had the opportunity to shoot my 2017 Collection "NØIR" on the dock in front of the Blue Sail. I would suggest to visit the dock to see amazing views etc. My overall experiences at The Sandyport Beach Resort was amazing. I was able to get away from the noise of the city. I feel the resort puts you in a tranquil space that is full of good energy and pleasant people. The staff greeted me with open arms and was available for any questions I had etc. I would like to say thank you to everyone there for giving me a new home and resort to visit whenever I comes to the Bahamas.​SB "