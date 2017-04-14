 
News By Tag
* Logistcs
* ORD
* Chicago
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shipping
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Irvine
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514


Michael J. Mackowiak Joins Aeronet

Michael J. Mackowiak Joins Aeronet Worldwide as Global Business Development Manager
 
 
Aeronet WWLogo - High-Res
Aeronet WWLogo - High-Res
IRVINE, Calif. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Aeronet Worldwide is happy to announce that Michael J. Mackowiak has joined the company as the Global Business Development Manager for its Chicago (ORD) office. He will focus on the development of new business on a global basis, working with Clients as well as overseas Partners.

Michael first started in the logistics industry in 1989 at a niche air freight forwarder in Seattle, Washington, where he helped provide operational support to Alaska crab fishermen and grew the international market. He has steadily grown in the business ever since—working to create & develop an air freight division in Louisville, KY, and establishing the USA office for a Netherlands based logistics company—before shifting his focus to overseas business development.

Michael is also a retired Senior Master Sergeant in the Air Force Air National Guard, where he served for 20 years in Arizona, Washington and Kentucky. His ability to adapt to new perspectives, and his vast skillset, make him a welcome addition to the Aeronet family.

http://www.aeronet.com/corporate/default.aspx

Media Contact
Zach Vasquez
Aeronet Worldwide
9494743000 ext.336
***@aeronet.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aeronet.com Email Verified
Tags:Logistcs, ORD, Chicago
Industry:Shipping
Location:Irvine - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Aeronet Worldwide News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share