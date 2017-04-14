News By Tag
Michael J. Mackowiak Joins Aeronet
Michael J. Mackowiak Joins Aeronet Worldwide as Global Business Development Manager
Michael first started in the logistics industry in 1989 at a niche air freight forwarder in Seattle, Washington, where he helped provide operational support to Alaska crab fishermen and grew the international market. He has steadily grown in the business ever since—working to create & develop an air freight division in Louisville, KY, and establishing the USA office for a Netherlands based logistics company—before shifting his focus to overseas business development.
Michael is also a retired Senior Master Sergeant in the Air Force Air National Guard, where he served for 20 years in Arizona, Washington and Kentucky. His ability to adapt to new perspectives, and his vast skillset, make him a welcome addition to the Aeronet family.
http://www.aeronet.com/
