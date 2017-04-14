News By Tag
Belleville Wire Cloth's Guide: How to Measure and Order Wire Cloth
A mesh counter is used to measure finer meshes of wire cloth (woven wire cloth, stainless steel wire cloth, wire cloth screen, wire cloth strainer, industrial wire cloth, metal cloth, wire cloth) accurately. The fine mesh count is taken the same way the coarse mesh is computed by counting the number of openings per linear inch in one direction and taking another count at right angles to the original measurement.
Wire diameter is always checked with a micrometer. Diameters of wires in both directions should be checked.
Although there are many uses for wire cloth, it is rarely seen. Industrial wire cloth is considered a component for equipment that has a need for filtering, separating, straining, sizing, diffusing, providing structure, etc.
These are all vital operations when it comes to measuring wire cloth, and should be used before calling out a specific material.
Should questions arise - Belleville Wire Cloth's "Resources" Page is a big help for those in need. This page of information can be found at: http://www.bwire.com/
Since 1919 Belleville Wire Cloth has been a leader in the wire mesh and wire cloth industry. They manufacture and maintain one of the largest inventories of wire cloth products in the United States. With warehouse locations on both the East and West coasts, they are very effective in meeting the needs of any customer's time restraints. If required, many specifications can be shipped within 24 hours including DFAR preference to specialty metals (DFAR Clause 252.225-7014.)
