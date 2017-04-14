 
News By Tag
* Wire Cloth
* Wire Mesh
* Metal Screen
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cedar Grove
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

Belleville Wire Cloth's Guide: How to Measure and Order Wire Cloth

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Wire Cloth
* Wire Mesh
* Metal Screen

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* Cedar Grove - New Jersey - US

CEDAR GROVE, N.J. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- To measure wire cloth (woven wire cloth, stainless steel wire cloth, wire cloth screen, wire cloth strainer, industrial wire cloth, metal cloth, wire cloth) properly, the mesh count should be taken in both directions. On coarse meshes (mesh wire, woven wire mesh, wire mesh basket), this can be accomplished by counting the number of openings per linear inch measuring from wire center to wire center. After taking the first count, a second count should be taken at a 90 degree angle to the original measurement. The mesh count of the cloth shown is 10x10.

A mesh counter is used to measure finer meshes of wire cloth (woven wire cloth, stainless steel wire cloth, wire cloth screen, wire cloth strainer, industrial wire cloth, metal cloth, wire cloth) accurately. The fine mesh count is taken the same way the coarse mesh is computed by counting the number of openings per linear inch in one direction and taking another count at right angles to the original measurement.

Wire diameter is always checked with a micrometer. Diameters of wires in both directions should be checked.

Although there are many uses for wire cloth, it is rarely seen. Industrial wire cloth is considered a component for equipment that has a need for filtering, separating, straining, sizing, diffusing, providing structure, etc.

These are all vital operations when it comes to measuring wire cloth, and should be used before calling out a specific material.

Should questions arise - Belleville Wire Cloth's "Resources" Page is a big help for those in need. This page of information can be found at: http://www.bwire.com/resources.html

Since 1919 Belleville Wire Cloth has been a leader in the wire mesh and wire cloth industry. They manufacture and maintain one of the largest inventories of wire cloth products in the United States. With warehouse locations on both the East and West coasts, they are very effective in meeting the needs of any customer's time restraints. If required, many specifications can be shipped within 24 hours including DFAR preference to specialty metals (DFAR Clause 252.225-7014.) Backed by over 80 years of experience Belleville Wire Cloth is approved suppliers to some of America's largest corporations including GE, Raytheon, Rolls Royce, Delphi as well as the U.S. Government.

Contact
James M Crowley
Belleville Wire Cloth
***@bwire.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bwire.com Email Verified
Tags:Wire Cloth, Wire Mesh, Metal Screen
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Cedar Grove - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Belleville Wire Cloth News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share