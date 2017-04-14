Technicolor VR Pavilion at NAB 2017 Features Thought Leaders on Content Creation, Immersive Experiences and the Future of Storytelling HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- PRE-NAB 2017 – The NAB 2017 Conference in Las Vegas (April 22-27, 2017) will feature the latest developments in technology and artistry that will define how the full range of immersive entertainment content (virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality and beyond) is created, distributed and consumed.



Technicolor is sponsoring the VR Pavilion – which will be held at the Virtual Reality Theater in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center during NAB 2017. Speakers and panelists will explore key issues related to:



* The importance of creating premium content in today's entertainment environment.



* How high-end immersive experience development and adaptation of key technology trends are affecting Research & Innovation initiatives.



* The impact that emerging technologies are having on the future of storytelling.



Media and analysts are invited and encouraged to sit in on sessions such as:



* 4.24.17 / 11:00am – "Pushing Storytelling to the Next Level: How Content Can Drive Adoption" This panel discussion will feature Technicolor's Mark Turner, Vice President of Partnership Relations and Business Development. Mark and other thought leaders will provide an end-to-end analysis of 360-degree content creation, distribution and consumption. They will discuss what kinds of projects are helping to drive the mass adoption of immersive media, using the VR project My Brother's Keeper as a proof point. More details are available here:

* 4.24.17 / 2:00pm – "Frictionless Adoption: Removing Barriers to Creating, Distributing and Experiencing Immersive Media" A fireside chat with Marcie Jastrow, Senior Vice President of Immersive Media. Marcie will explain what needs to happen in order for immersive media to be accepted into mainstream culture. And how, through education, the Technicolor Experience Center is working toward a seamless ecosystem to drive the adoption of this emerging medium. More details are available here:

* 4.25.17 / 11:00am – "Exploring the Unknown: Findings from Research and Innovation" This panel will feature Gael Seydoux, Technicolor's Director of Research & Innovation, France, and Technicolor's Principal Scientists Nicolas Mollet and Lionel Oisel. These Technicolor subject matter experts will address the key technological pain points that need to be addressed in order for immersive experiences to flourish, and what the Technicolor team is doing to help improve this. More details are available here:

* 4.25.17 / 2:00pm – "The New Canvas: How Emerging Technology is Changing the Way Stories are Told" A fireside chat with Tim Dillon, Executive Producer of VR and Creative at MPC, an Academy Award-winning visual effects studio and a Technicolor company. Tim will explore how this new immersive medium is transforming the way stories are told. He will discuss which types of content fare best in live action versus in game engine, and will decribe how these two mediums are colliding to create new forms of stunning, immersive content. More details are available here:

For more details and context, contact:



Lane Cooper

+1 323 817 7547

Lane.cooper@ technicolor.com



Andre Rodriguez

+1 323 817 6716

andre.rodriguez@ technicolor.com



Jayne Garfitt

Proactive PR

+44 7788 315587

