Jake Mauro Arranges $4,480,000 in Financing for Multi-Family Portfolio in Under 60 Days

 
 
Tags:
* Commercial Real Estate
* Texas Real Estate
* Texas Multifamily

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Irving - Texas - US

IRVING, Texas - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- A National Real Estate Investment Firm, based out of Lakewood, New Jersey, was in the process of acquiring a 115+ unit multi-family portfolio in Irving, Texas for $5.6 Million. They contacted Jake Mauro of Progress Capital Advisors to help them secure the acquisition financing.

The portfolio was broken up into three separate locations, all within relative distance from one another. Mr. Mauro explained to his clients that breaking up the properties into three separate acquisition loans would help them secure more favorable financing terms in the market place. In addition, it gave them the flexibility to improve each property's cash flow, in turn adding more value and when the time was right, they would have the ability refinance each individual asset, instead of all three at once.

Jake was able to pair the borrower with a national lending partner and source the following favorable set of terms, all while closing the loan in Under 60 Days:

• Combined Loan Amount $4,480,000
• 80% LTV
• 4.76% Fixed for 10 Years
• 30 Year Amortization
• 2 Year Interest Only
• Non-Recourse

It's important to have a trusted advisor to help borrowers explore financing options to maximize returns. Local lenders in smaller sub-markets expect rates that are traditionally higher than metropolitan regions. Progress Capital Advisors sources loans from local, regional and national institutions who are able to lend in suburban sub-markets at competitive terms.

Progress Capital loan programs include Fixed Rate Loans, Construction and Specialty Financing as well as Directly Funded Bridge Loans. With over $40 Billion in closed loans and $100 Million in bridge and direct lending, we will get you to the closing table - plain and simple - #thatsPROGRESS!

Learn More About Progress Capital Advisors at http://www.progresscapitaladvisors.com

Media Contact
Matt Sadler
7326206313
matt@progressnj.com
